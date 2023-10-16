Disney Family Nearly Rejected Due to Theme Park Rule, Left “Claustrophobic”

Going to Walt Disney World or Disneyland Resort can sometimes feel like a magical experience, but if you do not know what you are doing, it might feel like a final exam in college that you did not study for.

Many guests planning a vacation to Walt Disney World or Disneyland typically have a lot of planning to do. Aside from planning what hotel you want to stay at, guests must decide what days they want to visit the parks. For Disneyland Resort, are you planning on visiting Disneyland Park on day one? Or Disney California Adventure? Are you purchasing Park Hopper tickets or doing one park per day?

When guests visit Walt Disney World and Disneyland, many expect to wait in long lines. Attractions like Seven Dwarfs Mine Train at Magic Kingdom can quickly get to 120 minutes of waiting on a regularly crowded day, while attractions like Rise of the Resistance at Disney’s Hollywood Studios can climb to four hours or more on busy days.

At Disneyland, plans can also get as complex as deciding the order of attractions you want to visit. Maybe you will start off with Indiana Jones Adventure, move to Haunted Mansion Holiday, knock out “it’s a small world”, jump on Big Thunder Mountain and then Space Mountain, all before you head to Tiana’s Palace for lunch! This also might be something you need to work out on your Disney Genie+ for Lightning Lane options.

Speaking of food, deciding what snacks you want to eat, from churros to the Red Wagon corn dog to turkey legs, to popcorn, and more might be an active running list on your phone that you are looking to complete.

On top of that, guests must decide when they plan on shopping, where they want to stand for fireworks, and so much more. Basically, Disney plans can be as tight or loose, as you would like them to be. Because there is so much to do, avoiding mistakes in planning is key and will only result in a much more fun vacation.

At Disneyland, one thing that all guests are required to do is book a Park Pass Reservation for either Disneyland Park or Disney California Adventure. If they do not do this, even with a valid ticket, they will not be allowed into the park until they make the reservation. The catch? There are only a limited amount of reservations available each day, and if they are all gone, you will not be able to get in.

Many locals and Disney aficionados are aware of this, as it has been a rule since the pandemic — however, there are hundreds of thousands of guests who do not follow Disney news outlets regularly, and expect that when they buy their tickets, that means they will be able to enter the theme park and see Sleeping Beauty Castle and eat some churro toffee while waving hi to Mickey Mouse.

Unfortunately, this rule has snagged the happiness of many in the past, at both Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort.

Now, another family has expressed their challenging Disneyland vacation, which almost came to an immediate end before they entered.

One guest within the party took to the internet to discuss what had happened.

They began, “So I have been to WDW a bunch of times but I’d never been to Disneyland. I was with my folks and was very much excited for it. However, the trip kind of blew up in our faces. So our first noob mistake was that we had no inkling of the rsrv*t**n system, so we almost did not get in. Keep in mind, that I had not been to a Disney park since 2013. Fortunately, they were able to accommodate us.”

Lucky for them, the cast members decided to sprinkle some pixie dust on their vacation, but more times than not, if a guest is in this situation, they will be rejected from the gates, and unable to enter the park.

After the family entered, they ended up having regrets regarding their experience.

They said, “after the train, Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln and Jungle Cruise, it kinda blew up in our face.

The guest continued, “We severely underestimated the crowd sizes and our tolerance for them. Everything just felt claustrophobic as all get out. Wait times were ridiculous. Indiana Jones broke down both times we tried to get on (we were eventually successful) as did Rise of the Resistance.”

“By 8 pm, we had been to maybe seven attractions in total. So by Peter Pan’s Flight, we were tired and cranky so we decided to just take the L and call it quits. Didn’t even get to Toontown. What I was convinced was going to be an awesome day just went South.”

The guests clearly were also hit with the fact that Disney Genie+ has replaced the previous FastPass system. Now, guests wanting to use Lightning Lane must purchase it through the Disneyland app.

One reader noted, “Probably stating the obvious, but this sounds like poor planning. Crowds suck for sure… but no way in heck would I be doing the train/Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln and the Jungle Cruise first thing when you get into the park.

Genie+ is a must if you’re coming for a single day. We take our toddler and can do everything in a day.

I go expecting awful crowds so it doesn’t bug me anymore. Avoid Main St around the time of the shows if you have no intention of seeing them.”

The original poster did note about multiple breakdowns happening, which is quite common at Disneyland Resort, as well as any Disney park.

Created and designed by Walt Disney himself, Disneyland has since become a beloved destination for families and Disney enthusiasts from around the globe. The theme park is divided into several themed lands, each offering a unique and magical experience.

One of the most famous and recognizable landmarks of Disneyland is Sleeping Beauty Castle, an enchanting centerpiece that welcomes visitors upon entering the park. After walking down Main Street, U.S.A., there are several lands that you can experience. That being said, rides do experience technical malfunctions. Recently, we reported on 18 attractions shutting down in one day.

Regardless, it seems that crowding continues to be an issue at the Disney parks, and the Reservation System is also still wreaking havoc on unknowing guests.

That being said, Disney has announced that it will be removing reservation requirements for date-based tickets. Beginning January 9, 2024, theme park reservations will no longer be required for date-based tickets. For other admission types, including non-dated tickets, theme park reservations may be required to help manage attendance.

What do you think about the ongoing crowd levels at the Disney parks?