Disney Cancels Tom Hardy Movie Because of Taylor Swift

Disney has canceled the release of a highly anticipated new Tom Hardy movie, and it’s Taylor Swift’s fault.

Tom Hardy is set to star in The Bikeriders, an already critically acclaimed new film from director Jeff Nichols, alongside an incredible ensemble cast that includes Michael Shannon (most recently seen in The Flash), Austin Butler (soon to appear in Dune: Chapter 2), Jodie Comer (Free Guy), and Norman Reedus (The Walking Dead).

The gritty 1960s period drama film follows the formation of a biker gang in the American Midwest and how it transforms from a group of alienated outsiders to a more criminal, violent organization. At the same time, it focuses on a love triangle between Tom Hardy, Jodie Comer, and Austin Butler. It was produced by 20th Century, which is a subsidiary of Disney, just like Lucasfilm and Marvel Studios.

The Bikeriders already premiered in August at the 50th Telluride Film Festival in Colorado to rave reviews, cementing it as an incredibly eagerly awaited new drama. So why has Disney removed this movie from its release date, and why is Swift responsible?

‘The Bikeriders’ Canceled

Until very recently, the Bikeriders movie was scheduled to be released on December 1. That would have put it smack-dab in the middle of the traditional “awards season” release period, which is when studios tend to release movies they expect to be nominated for Oscars, Golden Globes, BAFTAs, and the like.

However, the release of The Bikeriders has been abruptly canceled (per Deadline) and, worryingly, not given a new theatrical date. Effectively, the Tom Hardy film has been shelved with no indication of when or if the studio plans to release it.

While Disney has not come out and said it, it can be logically assumed that it does not want the release of The Bikeriders to conflict with another movie being released that day: Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé.

Taylor Swift, Beyonce, and Concert Films

Concert films are having a bit of a comeback right now, spearheaded by Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour. Although the Sam Wrench-directed movie has been in theaters for less than a week, it has already grossed a colossal $123 million. Due to pre-sales, it was the highest-grossing concert film ever, even before it was released, and shows no sign of slowing down.

The singer has basically created a new template for box office-destroying releases, and her sole rival for the title of “Biggest Pop Star in the World,” Beyonce, is looking to do something similar with Renaissance.

Multiple movies had their release dates pushed back to not conflict with the release of The Eras Tour, and it seems Disney has been scared enough by the movie’s performance that it will not risk having The Bikeriders swamped by Beyonce’s turn at the concert film box office. Basically, TS was so successful, that Disney won’t even take the chance to release The Bikeriders when Beyonce might do the same.

Disney and Tom Hardy

To date, Tom Hardy has appeared in few Disney-related films, and it is hard to imagine that having his movie essentially shut down by the company will make him want to.

Previously, Hardy appeared in a cameo as Eddie Brock in the Marvel Cinematic Universe movie Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) alongside almost every other villain who had appeared in a Peter Parker-adjacent movie (sorry, Topher Grace). Tom Holland had already briefly appeared in another cameo in Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021), further tying the MCU and Sony Spider-Man worlds together.

On the other hand, Disney also deleted Tom Hardy’s cameo in Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017), so maybe this is just a habit of the company.

