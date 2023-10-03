Disney Cancels ‘Avengers’ Film Amid Backlash, Report Says

Disney could be making some major changes to the Avengers and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, according to the latest reports.

It all began with The Avengers (2012), a groundbreaking film directed by Joss Whedon that united beloved characters from earlier MCU solo movies. This ambitious crossover event brought together Iron Man, Thor, Captain America, the Hulk, Black Widow, and Hawkeye to form the superhero dream team. Their mission: To thwart the nefarious plans of Loki and his Chitauri army, who aimed to conquer Earth.

The success of The Avengers not only at the box office but also in critical acclaim demonstrated the viability of a shared cinematic universe. This achievement paved the way for the MCU to expand further, making way for several Avengers-related films and phases. Each subsequent Avengers film, such as Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) and Avengers: Infinity War (2018), escalated the stakes, introduced new characters, and explored complex themes. These films allowed audiences to witness the growth and evolution of beloved heroes while introducing formidable villains like Ultron and Thanos.

Avengers: Endgame (2019) stands as a crowning achievement within the franchise, serving as both a culmination and a new beginning as we said goodbye to many popular characters, including Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) and Steve Rogers (Chris Evans). The film masterfully wrapped up long-running character arcs while delivering a spectacular and emotionally charged battle against Thanos. The film grossed a massive $2.798 billion at the global box office, making it the second-highest-grossing movie of all time, just behind Avatar (2009), which made a whopping $2.92 billion at the box office.

As the MCU continues to evolve post-Endgame, the Avengers franchise remains a cornerstone of the universe, albeit with a new generation of heroes taking up the mantle. However, Disney has seen enough from its recent releases to know that it can’t just put together an Avengers movie and assume that fans will come out in droves to see it. Several MCU films have been less-than-impressive at the box office recently, and this even extends into Disney+ originals, which have not been well-received by many within the fanbase.

As the Hollywood strikes come closer to ending, many MCU fans are wondering what might next be in store for the franchise. President Kevin Feige has been hard at work looking into what should be the next direction for the MCU, and a recent report indicates that Disney might not be moving forward with planned projects after all.

Nationally acclaimed reporter Grace Randolph recently offered an update on both Avengers: Secret Wars and Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, especially pertaining to the backlash that Jonathan Majors (Kang the Conqueror) has received amid numerous allegations. Though the actor has faced his fair share of backlash from fans across several social media platforms, Disney remained committed to him, and the latest reports indicate that the company is still planning to move forward with him playing the villain in the future.

However, Randolph did have some interesting comments about the future of the Avengers and a potential cancellation.

“TVA is leading into Secret Wars… I don’t even know if Kang Dynasty is still getting made, quite frankly. I haven’t heard anything about [the movie],” Randolph said. “I just, I don’t know… although I must say lots of Jonathan Majors coming your way very soon… I gotta be careful…”

With a prominent reporter indicating that Kang Dynasty could be canceled completely, it’s at least something to keep in mind as you look toward the future of the MCU. There have been numerous rumors that Disney may revert back to some of its beloved and iconic characters to make cameos— such as Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, and Jeremy Renner– as a way to increase numbers at the box office, but this hasn’t been confirmed either.

Right now, Randolph shares that she has “lost confidence” in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but still has hopes for the future.

“Secret Invasion and I think some of the other things they’ve done lately like She-Hulk and Quantumania… That’s right, that’s right… the Rick and Morty writers, they’ve just shaken my confidence a little bit in Marvel,” she said. “Maybe you guys get your house in order and then you do the X-Men quite frankly.”

While nothing has been confirmed, it’s clear that Disney is considering several different avenues on how to move forward, especially after the backlash that the company has received recently in relation to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

What do you think Disney will do with the MCU moving forward? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!