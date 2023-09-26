Violent Virus Attacks Dozens on Disney Cruise Line, “Hell” Spread Continues

There is nothing worse than going on vacation and getting violently ill, and it is even worse when it happens on a cruise ship where you are stuck in the middle of the ocean. It gets even worse when you are not the only one who is sick, making the infirmary, the one spot with a doctor, more popular than the dining hall.

At Walt Disney World Resort, guests have access to nearly everything they need at their fingertips (literally, My Disney Experience can help you accomplish nearly anything you need). There are four incredible theme parks: Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and EPCOT, as well as two water parks: Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon, and the currently closed Disney’s Blizzard Beach, as well as Disney Springs.

That is all just scratching the surface because guests can also enjoy the 25+ resorts on property, golf, mini golf, visit ESPN Wide World of Sports, and so much more. The large theme park mogul is plotted on a size of land that is equivalent to San Francisco — which means the theme park is truly its own functioning city.

On top of that, just a short 45-minute drive from the parks is Cape Canaveral, the cruise port that is home to many of the Disney Cruise Line ships.

Disney Cruise Line started back in 1998 with its first ship, the Disney Magic. Since then, Disney’s fleet of cruise ships has grown significantly, now featuring five ships in total, with two more on the way. The most recent addition to the Disney Cruise Line set sail for the first time in 2022 with the Disney Wish. The next ship on the horizon is the Disney Treasure.

The second new ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet is the Global Dream, which was built for a different company before Disney acquired it. Disney’s fleet of ships includes the Disney Magic, Disney Dream, Disney Wonder, Disney Fantasy, Disney Wish, and the upcoming Disney Treasure. Guest traveling aboard a Disney Cruise can experience the very best in sea travel, including incredible food, fun, and exceptional service.

Disney Cruise Line guests can also visit Castaway Cay, Disney’s private island. Disney Cruise Line departs from various different Ports, such as Port Canaveral in Florida, New York, New York, Galveston, Texas, and many more.

In case you missed it, USA Today revealed, “Disney Treasure will debut in December 2024 with eateries, attractions and accommodations inspired by popular rides and areas of Walt Disney World and Disneyland, the cruise line announced Tuesday. The ship also finds inspiration in Walt Disney’s love of travel, emphasizing the spirit of adventure in cruise vacations.”

“We’re taking our guests to beautiful real places, but also fantastical stories that we’re bringing to life on the Disney Treasure,” Pam Rawlins, executive producer of Walt Disney Imagineering in Florida, said during a media preview last week.

Reservations opened to the public on Sept. 20. The cruise line rolled out early access to its Castaway Club loyalty program members. Pearl members started booking on Sept. 12, followed by Platinum on Sept. 13, Gold on Sept. 14 and Silver on Sept. 19.

Disney Treasure, which can accommodate 4,000 passengers, will sail seven-night Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries from Florida’s Port Canaveral.

The ship’s maiden voyage will depart on Dec. 21, 2024.

The publication also noted, “Fans of the classic Disney attraction and film “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea” will be thrilled to return to the Nautilus submarine in the Disney Treasure’s new Periscope Pub. It’s Disney Cruise line’s first venue inspired by the beloved ride, which was retired years ago at Disney World and rethemed to Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage at Disneyland.”

It will also have a Jungle Cruise-themed bar with Skippers.

The three-story Grand Hall will evoke the desert kingdom of Agrabah from “Aladdin” with gilded decor, a stately staircase and a statue of Aladdin and Jasmine taking a magic carpet ride. The nearby Jade Cricket Café, inspired by “Mulan,” and Heihei Café, named after Moana’s rooster sidekick, will serve coffee, tea, speciality beverages and snacks.

There will also be tons of Marvel, Coco, The Lion King themes, and more.

With so much excitement centred around the release of the Disney Treasure, now is not the best time to hear that the Disney Wish, Disney’s newest ship, left guests violently ill, projective vomiting, and stuck with IV drips due to poor food quality.

One guest who is currently on the Disney Wish took to Reddit to expose the food poisoning “hell” that has taken place aboard the ship. They begin by noting, “What a night of HELL. Last night we skipped out on all the Halloween activities bc of the unholy things that happened in our bathroom. We thought it was food poisoning but it happened almost in sync with other guests. After disembarking this morning, we find out easily 40 other people experienced the same things we were(our fb sailing group).”

From this, it is clear that this was not a one-off seasick issue but indeed a widespread problem aboard the ship.

The guest continued, “Some people even reported hallways with trails of vomit, in kids clubs entrances, in dinning rooms, even in line for disembarking. My hubby had to get two IV drips from the infirmary because he was in that bad of shape. So seeing that cast members were very dismissive and even gaslighted some of us, we figured they aren’t going to report this bug, is there a place we can report it to like a help line email with DCL or just the CDC? Or am I just out of luck and just count my blessings? I doubt they could have disinfected everything perfectly before the first family got onboard today, so Godspeed to those on the wish as we speak. And for anyone who’s had noro, any tips? It still hurts 🙁 going on hour 30.”

Although the guest initially thought that this was food poisoning, and it very well may be, in the end they believed it was Norovirus. According to the CDC Norovirus “is a very contagious virus that causes vomiting and diarrhea. Anyone can get infected and sick with norovirus. Norovirus is sometimes called the “stomach flu” or “stomach bug”. However, norovirus illness is not related to the flu, which is caused by influenza virus”.

Sadly, it seems that guests found that the cast members aboard the ship were “dismissive” about their illness, which was clearly a trip-ruining experience for many.

Disney is meant to clean and disinfect the entire ship once a new set of guests board, so hopefully, if it was Norovirus, the ship is no longer contagious.

Have you ever fallen ill on a Disney cruise?

