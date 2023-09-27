‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 Back on Track, Could Return Sooner Than Expected

Stranger Things, the Netflix series that made a star out of Millie Bobby Brown and many others, is finally back in production for season 5.

For months, the fifth and final season of Stranger Things has been in limbo as the Writers Guild of America strike dragged on, like almost every other show and movie in America. Given that the Duffer Brothers show is one of the most popular original productions on Netflix, the most popular streaming service in the world, this has been a pretty big deal.

Happily, it appears that the WGA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) were finally able to come to a deal, and Hollywood may be ready to snap back into action.

‘Stranger Things’ Back in Production

At the very least, it appears that Netflix is very eager to get Stranger Things back on track. The official writers’ room of the show posted a brief but telling message on Twitter: “We’re back.”

Currently, the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA), the union primarily made up of professional television and movie actors, is still on strike, which could cause Stranger Things season 5 to be delayed a little bit longer.

However, at the very least, it is a good sign that the writers of the hit show are working again, for everyone’s sake.

‘Stranger Things’ Season 5

Stranger Things began streaming on Netflix in 2016 and was instantly critically acclaimed for its blend of horror tropes, Steven Spielberg-like adventure, and John Hughes-style teen drama.

The first season of the show featured a core group of youthful actors as protagonists: Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, and Joe Keery, all of whom saw their fame immeasurably boosted. The show also starred David Harbour and Winona Ryder as key adult figures, and the cast has only grown from there.

Later seasons of the show brought in Maya Hawke, Sadie Sink, Dacre Montgomery, Sean Astin, Paul Reiser, and Brett Gelman. Many of them are likely to be seen or referenced in the final season of the show.

The Duffer Brothers have already announced that the show would be concluding at the end of season 5, but it appears that Netflix is not ready to let go of one of its interdimensional cash cows.

Franchising the Series

While Stranger Things might be coming to an end, it appears that the streaming service has been developing a number of spinoffs and tie-in projects for quite some time.

A stage play prequel titled Stranger Things: The First Shadow will be debuting in London in the coming weeks. The plot is described as “Hawkins, 1959: a regular town with regular worries. Young Jim Hopper’s car won’t start, Bob Newby’s sister won’t take his radio show seriously and Joyce Maldonado just wants to graduate and get the hell out of town. When new student Henry Creel arrives, his family finds that a fresh start isn’t so easy… and the shadows of the past have a very long reach.”

Additionally, an animated series spinoff is reportedly in the works, and we can only imagine that Netflix will keep this going as long as possible. The Duffer Brothers just have to get season 5 done first.

Are you excited for Stranger Things season 5 or disappointed that the show is ending? Let us know in the comments below!