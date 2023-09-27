‘Saw X’ First Reactions Are Overwhelmingly One-Sided

The Saw franchise began in 2004 and has since produced eight additional sequels. If we are being honest, four of those sequels are good, while the rest were just a tad bit soulless. Despite featuring Tobin Bell as Jigsaw/John Kramer in practically every movie, his presence was always included via flashbacks or recorded footage. Kramer “died” in the third film, but his inclusion has genuinely been the franchise’s lifeblood.

Saw X is nearly upon us, and the tenth film in the franchise is taking the timeline back between the first and second movies when Kramer was very much alive. The premise alone is quite interesting, and the new take on the classic body torture films has left critics reeling. Those lucky enough to have seen the movie already share their surprisingly one-sided reactions.

While I was at Universal today, the social embargo lifted so I can tell you now that is gruesome, hard-to-watch, and probably the best Saw sequel in about 15 years. It wedges perfectly between 1-2 and unveils a side of Jigsaw we haven’t seen before. Saw fans will enjoy it

Chris Killian of Comicbook.com has revealed that the new Saw entry is a “hard to watch and gruesome film.” We imagine that is what most fans want by seeing these horror flicks. Most of the entries have also been hard to watch, though the underlying stories of the earlier chapters have been far more successful. The last 15 years would place Saw X in the conversation for the first five films, which we believe is where the entertainment stopped.

Now that the social embargo has lifted I’m happy to announce that is one of the BEST additions to the franchise. It brings back the original essence of the first film while also allowing the audience to gain deeper insight into Kramer. Plus, the traps are *chef kiss*

As stated, the Saw films live and die on John Kramer being involved. Though he was in most of the films via those flashbacks and recordings we mentioned, showcasing him in the flesh works far better. The newest chapter places him between the first two films, and a deeper look at Kramer’s life appears to work wonders.

Saw X is a twisted revenge story that once again shows how good Tobin Bell is as Jigsaw with a more character focused, dramatic first act. Then it’s gore galore with some truly toe curling traps and enough blood and guts to satisfy long time Saw fans. Jigsaw is back!

Most of the films in this franchise follow revenge, but Tobin Bell, the chief proprietor of the traps in the film, seems to be the franchise’s magic. If you are a fan of the other entries or the ones where John Kramer is physically alive, this might be the chapter you have been waiting for.

Saw X is bound hands down one of the best in the franchise. Putting John Kramer centre stage more than ever works brilliantly and Tobin Bell slays. Amanda’s ‘return’ is executed brilliantly and the traps are amongst some of the best, even when quite simple, plus the story is *thmbs up emoji*

We would have to argue the best combination has always been Tobin Bell as John Kramer and Shawnee Smith as Amanda Young. However, her “return” in quotations for this tweet makes us curious about what that could mean. Saw X places Kramer in “center stage,” which appears to be the repeating theme critics are raving over.

Safe to say that I think Saw X is easily one of the best crafted films in the franchise. Without sacrificing any of the key ingredients that make a great SAW film, this new installment delivers a more emotional story than I had anticipated…oh and it’s a bloody good time

It is quite interesting for anyone to mention Saw and “emotional story” in the same sentence. We are not saying that the earlier chapters held no emotional significance. Still, the deeper look at John Kramer’s story appears to offer a new layer of depth the franchise has never seen.

Saw X officially releases September 29, just in time for the spooky month of October. If you are a fan of the film series, we imagine you might not want to pass this one up. Also, if you are new to the franchise, watch the first film, as this new chapter is reportedly seen as the true sequel to the first film.

