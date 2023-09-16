‘Saw X’ Will Bring Back the Franchise’s Most Bizarre Promotion

It has been six years since the Saw franchise produced a movie full of blood and traps. Though the Chris Rock-led Spiral: Book of Saw movie was released in 2021, it didn’t exactly follow the mainline series. With Saw X hitting theaters and star Tobin Bell returning, the franchise is also bringing back its most bizarre promotion.

The entire franchise is about blood and revenge, as it pits unsuspecting and seemingly evil people against traps that are devised by a person playing judge, jury, and executioner. Tobin Bell is that executioner most of the time, as he portrays John “Jigsaw” Kramer. Though he was the main protagonist in the first three films, he was killed at the end of the third. Despite being dead, he returned to all following sequels via flashbacks and recorded footage.

One might think there could be no way that the Saw franchise would be able to find a way to bring Kramer back again, but the franchise has found a tricky way of doing so. In the third film, it is revealed that Kramer has terminal cancer, with his death being part of a grander trap (surprise?). His return in Saw X follows the serial killer traveling to Mexico to receive experimental treatment, placing the timeline for the film between the first and second entries.

To celebrate the franchise’s and Tobin Bell’s return to the film, Saw is also bringing back its infamous blood drive to promote the movie.

‘Saw’ Announces the Return of the Blood Drive

let's paint the town red. take a look at our listed blood drive locations. will you bleed for me?#SawX #SawTenber pic.twitter.com/CfvprRP6It — Saw (@Saw) September 16, 2023

The official X (formerly Twitter) account for the Saw franchise announced that it will bring back its most bizarre promotion. Though giving blood is always a great cause, it is a bit dark that a blood drive is used to promote a movie about twisted death.

The infamous blood drive began with the first movie in 2004 when Lionsgate paired a blood drive with fans being able to secure a ticket to see the film in exchange for giving blood with the American Red Cross. The blood drive was promoted between 2004 and 2009 with the release of the following five sequels. It would stop from there on out but return for Jigsaw in 2017.

The Saw blood drive is back; fans can give blood in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Phoenix, San Francisco, and Washington DC. Fans of the franchise can give willingly while they wait to see the newest sequel. It has not yet been confirmed if free tickets will be offered in exchange for the donation, but we imagine Lionsgate will make that happen.

This is a clever way to engage in one of the most important causes in the world: giving blood. However, we have to admit it’s a bit creepy. We wouldn’t want to attend a blood donation event and have someone ask us if we want to play a game. Either way, look out for the donation events in your city, and you may be able to trade your precious blood for a free movie ticket.

