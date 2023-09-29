Police Called On ‘Saw X’ Editor, “Neighbors Heard Screaming”

The world is set to dive back into the horror world of Saw, which sees serial killer John Kramer torture people with horrific traps. With the tenth chapter officially out, the director revealed a hilarious story about the police being called on the film’s editor after neighbors heard screaming.

For those unfamiliar with the Saw franchise, it is based on a man who exacts justice on those he views as wicked. People who are selfish, greedy, and downright unrelenting with their need to trample on the less fortunate are the usual victims of Kramer’s workings. Kramer kidnaps these people, hooking them up to traps that usually require a blood sacrifice to escape.

The newest film contains some of the most vile traps the franchise has ever seen, including one where one of John Kramer’s victims has long tubes attached to his eyes. Though we have not seen the movie, we imagine the device is built to remove the eyes from the unfortunate victim strapped to the machine.

That exact scene led to Saw X First Assistant Editor Steve Forn getting a call from the cops as he was editing the clip with the volume turned on too high.

Police Called on Saw X Editor

This clip is NSFW, so open with care:

Director of Saw X, Kevin Greutert, revealed to NME that his First Editor, Steve Forn, was busy working on the above scene when he got a surprising visit from the LAPD. The scene showcases a man strapped to a machine with tubes attached to his eyes. Those tubes will suck out his eyes unless he uses a dial to break his fingers.

Forn had been working on the scene in his office and had the volume up too loud. This resulted in neighbors calling the police department, believing that someone was in danger. According to Greutert:

“There was a knock at the door. We have the doorbell [camera] video of the police walking up, [Forn answering the door] and the police saying, ‘The neighbours [have been] calling and saying someone’s being tortured to death in here.’ And he was like, ‘Actually, I’m just working on a movie… You can come in and see it if you want?’ The cops started laughing! They said, ‘We want to but, you know, you’re all right.’ It must have been a pretty realistic performance!”

Greutert also revealed that Forn is a “mild-mannered” guy, so seeing the cops at his door thinking he was killing someone must have been a sight to see (pun intended). The above clip does not show the result of this particular trap, but it does showcase enough to know that the guy strapped to his machine would certainly be screaming in pain for a long time.

Saw X is officially out in theaters today, bridging the story between the first and second films. Tobin Bell returns as John Kramer/Jigsaw to enact his body torture justice to those he deems unworthy. If you happen to be watching the film on a smaller device, maybe put some headphones on, or you might end up with a visit from the police.

What do you think about the editor of Saw X getting a visit from the cops? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!