Op-Ed: Droid-Focused ‘Star Wars’ Series Gains Interest

Ahsoka Tano might be everyone’s favorite Padawan now that her new series has taken Disney+ by storm, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t room for some new blood. As Star Wars continues to perpetuate the narrative of Jedi versus Sith, one group of characters has been consistently cast aside.

Many fans would agree that the droids are the unsung heroes of the galaxy far, far away, yet very few get the starring roles. Apart from C-3PO and R2-D2, when was the last time the mechanical denizens of the Star Wars universe had an adventure?

A Series Starring the Droids of Star Wars?

Every Star Wars fan worth their salt is familiar with Threepio and Artoo at the bare minimum, but characters like BB-8 and Chopper have found their way into viewers’ hearts everywhere. However, while there are loads of droids across the galaxy, why haven’t they ever been the focus?

Additionally, some of the various robot companions of the series have had some serious star power behind their beeps and boops. Actors like Bill Hader, Alan Tudyk, the late Paul Reubens, David Tennant, and even Mark Hamill brought these eccentric characters to life.

With so much talent behind them, a wide range of personalities and functions, and an excellent opportunity for Disney and Lucasfilm to experiment with special effects, why haven’t they been the subject of something bigger than a special spinoff episode? It’s not like the idea hasn’t worked before.

While it’s true that there have been several droid-focused episodes of animated series like Clone Wars and Rebels, and even a C-3P0 and R2 animated series, there’s genuinely only been one instance of a live-action equivalent, and Disney pulled out all the stops for it.

Consider the episode “Guns For Hire” in season 3 of The Mandalorian. While it’s true this eccentric little outing might be known for the special guest appearances from Jack Black, Lizzo, and Christopher Lloyd, the droids of Plazir-15 had a massive world-building role to play.

In the episode, viewers aren’t just introduced to a population of different droids but also a brief glimpse into droid society as the working class of the Star Wars galaxy. Why not take a concept like that and run with it?

Better yet, why not expand on the ramifications of the galaxy’s mechanical force of indentured servants? Given the sheer number of jobs they do, there are dozens of possibilities and directions the idea could go.

Of course, given the state of events at both studios with the ongoing strikes, the concept is still wishful thinking. Even so, the groundwork is there for a phenomenal series. Perhaps Disney’s darling Dave Filoni can swoop in and make it happen?

