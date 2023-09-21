The Newest ‘Star Wars’ Character Has Some Surprising Connections to the Bible

Warning! Spoilers ahead for Ahsoka “Part Six: Far, Far Away.”

The latest episode of the Disney+ Ahsoka show finally brought Imperial warlord Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) into the mix, making his triumphant live-action debut alongside his Imperial I-class Star Destroyer, The Chimaera. But Thrawn aside, the series also introduced another, equally as menacing baddie: Captain Enoch, played by Wes Chatham.

‘Ahsoka’ Episode 6 Recap

Ahsoka and Co. head to a galaxy far, far away

Ahsoka “Part Six: Far, Far Away” brings viewers to an entirely new, distant galaxy, with Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto), Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson), Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno), and their prisoner, Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) having successfully made it to the far-off planet of Peridea, the ancient homeworld of the Dathmiri, thanks to advanced hyperspace-traveling technology.

In the previous episode, “Part Five: Shadow Warrior,” Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) and her trusty droid, Huyang (David Tennant), enlist the help of purrgil to chase after Sabine following her confrontation with Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) in the World Between Worlds. But ahead of her arrival on Peridea, Morgan Elsbeth is already setting her plan in motion to return Thrawn and The Chimaera to the known Star Wars galaxy.

Thrawn and his Night Troopers make their live-action debut

Many questioned what changes would be made to Thrawn’s character since the last time we saw him in Star Wars Rebels, and it’s safe to say that no one expected him to be leading an entire army of weathered-armored stormtroopers following his defeat at the hands of Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi)—and his second-in-command to be someone like Captain Enoch.

There are plenty of exciting rumors about these new stormtroopers (AKA Night Troopers), with some fans speculating that they’re actually an army of undead “zombies” powered by the Nightsisters’ Dark Magick. But one golden face stands out within the sea of white-clad troopers: Captain Enoch.

Who is Captain Enoch? Thrawn’s Mysterious New Right-Hand Man

Captain Enoch’s gold armor explained

When Enoch first comes into view in the sixth episode of Ahsoka, it’s clear from the start that he’s a bit different from the rest of Thrawn’s army. Although he dons the main pieces of standard stormtrooper armor, such as his chest plate, shoulder pads, and helmet, Enoch has clearly made some modifications. The entire front facepiece appears to be cut out and replaced with a mask of pure gold, vaguely resembling the faces of the Dathmiri witches seen toward the beginning of the episode.

Enoch also has some gold armor pieces on his arms, shoulders, and midsection. But his looks might not be as important as his title as “Captain” of The Chimaera. While we have yet to learn his significance and how he earned his prestigious ranking, it’s safe to assume that he has some history with Thrawn or is, at the very least, someone the Chiss admiral can trust.

What is Captain Enoch’s endgame?

Although he only has a limited amount of screen time in the sixth Ahsoka episode, Captain Enoch’s appearance seems to tease that he’ll play a significant role in the story moving forward. Considering his rank, Enoch will likely be the commanding officer of the entire Night Trooper army, directly taking orders from Thrawn and serving as his right-hand man.

Many fans quickly pointed out Encoh’s similarities to the Star Wars Sequel Trilogy’s Captain Phasma (Gwendoline Christie), who wore similar chrome-plated armor. According to lore, her armor was salvaged from a Naboo yacht that had once belonged to Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) of the Galactic Empire, the First Order’s precursor. While the chromium finish had some practical uses, like reducing radiation, Phasma primarily wore it for aesthetic reasons, symbolizing a symbol of past power.

Enoch’s gold-faced armor, on the other hand, suggests a connection to the Nightsisters’ culture and potential involvement with their magick, which could explain how Thrawn and his army survived so many years in exile, floating over the vast nothingness of Peridea.

Enoch’s Biblical Name Could Hint at His ‘Ahsoka’ Arc

Old Testament origins

Intriguingly enough, Enoch’s name could also be a big hint regarding his character arc for this season. You see, the name “Enoch” is rooted in the Christian Holy Bible, with Enoch being a fairly prominent figure in the Old Testament.

Although many present-day Christians don’t consider the Book of Enoch canon—not dissimilar to many long-contested Star Wars debates—Enoch was an unwavering follower of God. When the rest of humankind was anything but loyal to God, close to the time of the Great Flood, Enoch kept his faith. He was also one of two people who never technically died but was instead taken up into Heaven by God himself.

Enoch isn’t the first biblical nod in Star Wars

While it may seem like a stretch to say that Dave Filoni is pulling inspiration from the Holy Bible, Enoch is far from the first Star Wars character to pop up in recent media. Ezra Bridger, for example, also has some not-so-subtle connections to his biblical counterpart, with the Book of Ezra having core themes of struggle, survival, and building what’s been destroyed—similar to Erza carries on a proud Jedi lineage in the aftermath of the Great Jedi Purge.

Regarding Ahsoka, Thrawn’s Enoch could turn out to be extremely faithful to the Grand Admiral, just as the Bible’s Enoch was faithful to God. But his steadfast loyalty could be his downfall—if he’s even a living, breathing human being in the first place. However, if Enoch really is a creation of the Nightsisters, he could possess the capability to live forever, spelling more trouble for the already fragile New Republic.

It’ll be interesting to see what role Enoch will play in the rest of Ahsoka and the future of Star Wars as Dave Filoni continues to lay the foundation for this upcoming “Mando-Verse” crossover movie. But one thing’s for sure: Enoch, Thrawn, and their army of Night Troopers certainly aren’t up to anything good.

New episodes of Ahsoka premiere on Disney+ every Tuesday at 6 p.m. PT.

What did you think of Captain Enoch’s first appearance in Ahsoka? Do you have any predictions for his arc this season? Let us know in the comments below.