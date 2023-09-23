Ice Nine Kills and More Preemptively Banned from Disney Venue

Ever think about what it takes to get genuinely banned from Disney World? Logically speaking, one would have to resort to a horrendous crime to be denied access to one of the happiest places on earth, right?

What if all it took was just being too violent, too radical, too loud, or too extreme for Disney’s regular crowds? That’s precisely what multiple rock groups and heavy metal bands experienced at the House of Blues in Disney Springs.

Too Wild for Walt Disney World?

The Walt Disney World Resort is more than just your typical theme park, as it has several venues for concerts and other forms of live entertainment. Multiple famous musicians, bands, and music groups have taken the stage in Orlando, Florida.

Many famous artists, including weird Al Yankovic, the Turtles, and KC and the Sunshine Band, have all appeared at the parks and resorts. So, what kind of a group would receive something as severe as an immediate ban?

A video post from Rocked on YouTube gave a list of ten bands banned from performing at Disney, primarily the House of Blues. Many names on that list include Ice Nine Kills, Machine Head, Thy Art is Murder, Exodus, and Cannibal Corpse, just to name a few.

But here’s the big question: what did these acts do to warrant a preemptive ban? The short answer, nothing. However, the logic behind the report gets a bit more complex.

As Rocked describes, most of these bands are forbidden from playing at a Disney-adjacent venue because of things like gory or violent imagery, unruly fans, obscene lyrics, or not meeting Disney’s performance standards.

It should be noted that while most of the groups mentioned are classified as rock or heavy metal, not all groups of those genres are banned from playing at the parks. Disney themselves have hosted groups like Skillet and Night Ranger at their venues, making the ban seem a little more unfair.

On one hand, bands like those mentioned absolutely 100 percent do not fit the Disney model. Think about it: does the Image of Ice Nine Kills really fit the magical aesthetic Disney is trying to project?

On the other, how much of the blame really lies on the band members themselves? Unless the band is tearing up Disney Springs or going after Mickey and Minnie with flaming instruments, the ban on their performance might seem a little premature.

Either way, this is undoubtedly a strange incident of the company and the parks flexing their legal muscles. While most fans won’t see these groups at any Disney-owned venue any time soon, hopefully the performers can still enjoy the resorts between gigs.

Is this ban unfair? Tell Inside the Magic what you think in the comments below!