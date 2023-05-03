Disney Guests Interrupt Line With Impromptu Concert

When you’re waiting in line for a Disney attraction, you want to hear the wonderful music and ambiance picked by the Disney Imagineers… not performed by your fellow Guests.

Street performances, flash mobs, and surprise concerts aren’t uncommon in modern society. In fact, you see them a LOT at Disney Parks like the Walt Disney World Resort in Anaheim. However, you expect to see them in certain places like Disney Springs, Downtown Disney, or on stages and along parade routes… not while you’re waiting in line for an attraction.

However, that’s exactly what Guests waiting for Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance got at Disneyland Park in Anaheim. In a viral TikTok, user @jonathan_villafane captured a group ahead of him in line that was apparently showing off their singing skills for the entire 45-minute wait time.

In the video, which has now garnered over 150,000 views, a group in line for the Galaxy’s Edge attraction is singing a choral song loudly. A well-sung commenter recognized the song as “The Stars Stand Up in the Air” by Éric Barnum, which is an extremely popular choir song, meaning these Guests are probably members of a high school or college choir (or just very passionate about SATB arrangements).

Many commenters didn’t hold back on their feelings had they been in Villafane’s shoes. “I would have snapped after 10 minutes tbh” says the top comment, which has over 3000 likes. Others made jokes at the choir’s expense, with another comment stating, “Run up and say “I’m with the emergency vet services, we heard there was dying animal on the scene?”

While we do feel bad for the choir for being poked fun at, it’s a generally agreed-upon Disney rule not to disturb other Guests in line by singing, yelling, or talking over preshow narration, especially for such an exciting and popular attraction as Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance. You know, unless the ride audio goes off, in which case, go nuts.

We can only hope that these Guests found a different rehearsal space for the rest of their Disneyland trip.