Marvel Superheroes Pose Psychological Benefits, Study Proves

Everyone has a hero, just as everyone has a favorite color, cereal, or Disney character. That’s not new information, but what keeps fans coming back to the realms of superheroes? What draws us to Marvel’s spandex-clad musclebound mutants, metahumans, and mighty men and women on the covers of comic books and movie posters?

Characters like Spider-Man, Star-Lord, Storm, and Doctor Strange have captivated our imaginations for decades, and both Disney and Marvel have brought them to life for the MCU. As much as millions admire them, could there be something deeper than just imaginative narratives at work?

Why We Love Superheroes, Marvel and Beyond

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has gone beyond the realms of ordinary comic books and brought the world of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes to millions. Fans of all ages, genders, and backgrounds have found adoration for the likes of Iron Man, Thor, Captain America, and more, and the fandom grows each day.

But why are fans so drawn to these extraordinary individuals? What keeps them buying tickets to the movies and comic book subscriptions to further indulge themselves in the latest adventure of the Avengers, X-Men, or the Guardians of the Galaxy? Because they might have a beneficial influence.

Just as Disney’s enormous roster of princesses dazzle and delight viewers from a young age, they also significantly affect their overall health. The same thing can be said for superheroes and their mighty feats and heroic actions.

Many psychology buffs will quickly state how much superheroes represent qualities fans strive to achieve in themselves, such as wish fulfillment, catharsis, hope, and optimism. However, the heroic deeds of Spider-Man and the Fantastic Four don’t have to only exist in fiction.

A study at Virginia Commonwealth University stated that “images of superheroes make us want to help others.” That might initially sound like a jump, but why wouldn’t fans want to emulate their favorite heroes?

A summary of the article explains,

“Heroes loom large as exemplars of morality. They often embody virtues that we wish to express in our lives,” according to the study. “Our findings suggest that heroic images — even relatively subtle images of superheroes — may increase one’s intentions to help and actual helping behavior.”

The complete study further explains how those exposed to superheroes are more likely to engage in altruistic behavior, resulting in more positive results. In a culture with consistent conflict and struggle saturating the media, society needs superheroes now more than ever.

While most of us might not be able to don a super-powered mech suit, swing from webs, or open mystic portals with the Eye of Agamotto, they can be a force for good, hopefully without the interference of Thanos or the Sinister 6.

