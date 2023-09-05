‘Loki’ Season 2 Secret Connection to ‘Dr Strange’ Confirmed

The second season of the Marvel series Loki will not land on Disney+ until October, but we have already confirmed that the show has an unexpected connection to another one of the MCU’s greatest sorcerers: Doctor Stephen Strange.

The first season of Loki found the Norse God of Mischief (Tom Hiddleston) plucked from the original Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline by an extradimensional bureaucracy called the Time Variance Authority and forced into partnering with Agent Mobius M Mobius (Owen Wilson) to track down an alternate version of himself named Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino).

Along the way, Loki encounters multiple different versions of himself (including one that appeared to be a non-anthropomorphic lizard of some kind) and eventually encounters a mysterious figure named He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors), basically kicking off the ongoing Multiverse Saga of Marvel’s next phases.

‘Loki’ and ‘Doctor Strange’

In Marvel Comics, Loki and Doctor Strange have frequently come into conflict (and occasional collaboration), but in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, they have only briefly interacted and not particularly peacefully.

In Thor: Ragnarok (2017), both Loki and his adopted brother Thor (Chris Hemsworth) had a short interlude with the then-Sorcerer Supreme, but it seems that the two will probably come face-to-face in their Multiversal adventures sometime soon.

However, Loki season 2 is already involving a deep cut of Doctor Strange lore that seems like it could become important.

Zaniac and Brad Wolfe

The latest trailer for Loki season 2 showed a glimpse of a premiere for what seems to be a horror film titled Zaniac. We also see the actor starring in the film, Brad Wolfe (Rafael Casale), first among an adoring crowd and then seemingly facing off against some Loki variants in an alley.

In the original comics, Zaniac is the name of a horrific demonic creature that possessed humans throughout history and forced them to kill beautiful women. You may be familiar with one of his most famous nicknames: Jack the Ripper.

Zaniac was introduced as a Thor villain in 1982, possessing an actor named Brad Wolfe. Eventually, Thor and the Time Variance Authority team up to deal with him once and for all, and it seems like no coincidence that it is the God of Thunder’s brother in his place.

Even more interestingly, Zaniac actually originates from the Dark Dimension, the hellscape ruled by the entity Dormammu, first introduced in the MCU in Doctor Strange (2016).

It has been firmly established that the Dark Dimension is a huge part of the Doctor Strange mythos, being seen as recently as Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) when the doctor entered the chaotic realm with Clea (Charlize Theron) in order to prevent more catastrophic Incursions.

It will have to remain to be seen how the Loki version of Zaniac connects with the Dark Dimension and, by extension, Doctor Strange. But it does seem like a clear sign that Multiversal threats are starting to come together.

Will Loki season 2 feature Doctor Strange and the Dark Dimension? Let us know your theories in the comments below!