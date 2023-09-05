Jimmy Fallon Ruins Churro Experience, Universal Guest Unleashes Epic Rant

If you have ever been to a theme park, you know that there are certain snacks that you just always have to get.

Whether you are at Disney World or your local Six Flags, there are snacks that seem to universally fit into the theme park food category. Of course, food like burgers, fries, and hot dogs are always available, but when it comes to snacks, every theme park and fair in the world has seemingly universally decided to sell popcorn, ice cream, turkey legs (revolting or delicious, you decide), cotton candy, and of course, churros.

It feels like churros decided to have two homes, one being the country of its origin in Mexico, and then, every single theme park to have ever been created in this world.

At Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort, we constantly see new churros being created with new toppings, flavors, dipping sauces and more. It feels like the perfect theme park snack when you want a sweet treat because it is filling, easy to hold, loaded with sugar, and can be eaten easily while on the move.

Universal Orlando Resort also offers a huge variety when it comes to churros, from regular cinnamon sugar churros to Jurassic Park-themed churros that will have your taste buds jumping like a velociraptor on Chris Pratt.

Recently, one Universal Orlando Resort guest had very strong words to say about the churro they bought while at Universal Studios Florida. The passion about their churro experience was so strong that they took to Reddit to explode in their feelings. The thread is entitled “Sh*tty a** churros”.

It begins, “I went to universal this past may and got a churro from in front of the Jimmy Fallon ride. Let me tell you that churro SUCKED. like no sugar, just boring a** bread at that point. Sad sad unsweet bread. We got chocolate sauce to try and help, but it honestly made it worse. If I got a churro from Disney that was dipped in sewage water and rolled in dog sh*t it would have been better.

The poster continued to say, “I wish I had a photo of it. Thing is, the people in front of me had a very sugared and good (normal) looking churro! I think Jimmy Fallon was trying to f*ck me over that day.”

The amount of profanity used in this description leaves the review being almost comical. It does strike a popular churro opinion for many, however, and the biggest con of the theme park churro, they are very hit or miss. If you have a piping hot, freshly deep-fried churro that was rolled in 10 pounds of sugar just before it was placed in a now oil-covered wrap, you will gain both 1000 calories and a delicious snack. If it’s been sitting under a heat lamp for one hour, you will gain 1000 calories as well as drywall in stick format.

It seemed that many others had a lot to say about their Universal churro experience, “They are somehow both stale while being soggy from the humidity. They got me once. Never again.”

Another commenter said, “I’ve never had a good churro at Universal. Always dry and stale like it’s been sitting there for days. Pretzels too. Such an easy thing to get right at a theme park, I wonder why they have such trouble with them.”

Someone else brought Disney’s churro flavor palette into the mix, “I haven’t been to Disney in probably 10 years or so but i remember those churros were the BEST, so you can imagine my sadness when universal ‘cardboard disguised as a churro’ was what I got instead”.

That being said, another confirmed our original theory, “If you get them when they are hot and fresh – like they JUST brought the new stash to the cart, they are amazing.”

The original post blamed Jimmy Fallon for the poor churro quality, this is likely due to the fact that Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon is located next to a churro stand.

The ride is described as, “Face Jimmy Fallon and all your favorite characters from NBC’s “The Tonight Show” in a fun-filled race through, below and above New York City. Board the unique “flying theater” and you’ll speed through the busy streets of midtown Manhattan, soar over skyscrapers, even dive into the East River as you hurtle neck and neck towards the finish line.” It also has its own set of issues and can, at times feel like the on-ride equivalent to a stale churro.

When visiting Universal Orlando Resort, Guests can enjoy attractions such as Rip Ride Rockit, MEN IN BLACK Alien Attack, Transformers: The Ride, and more. Visit Diagon Alley in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, where you can venture into Gringotts! Islands of Adventure has some fantastic attractions like the new Jurassic World VelociCoaster, Jurassic Park River Adventure, The Incredible Hulk Coaster, Doctor Doom’s Fearfall, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, and more! Volcano Bay is also open for those who want to get their splash on.

At Universal Studios Hollywood Guests can enjoy WaterWorld, The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash, Despicable Me Minion Mayhem, Super Silly Fun Land, Silly Swirly Fun Ride, Kung Fu Panda Adventure, Universal’s Animal Actors, Special Effects Show, Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, Flight of the Hippogriff, The Simpsons Ride, Studio Tour, Jurassic World — The Ride, Revenge of the Mummy — The Ride, Transformers: The Ride-3D, and more!

Are you a fan of churros? Which theme park has the best ones?