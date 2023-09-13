Guests Slam Disney Park for Being “Cheapest Park To Exist” Amid Latest Update

Disney California Adventure just recently finished the redesign of the Pacific Wharf area to San Fransokyo Square, themed after Big Hero 6 (2014).

The redesign featured the San Fransokyo Bridge, Aunt Cass Café, Port of San Fransokyo Cervecería, Rita’s Turbine Blenders, and a brand new meet and greet with Baymax and Hiro. The changes took place over the summer, with the area finally reopening at the end of August. However, guests have already pointed out several issues with the new area, including cracks in the brand-new bridge.

This is similar to other complaints from late last year and earlier this year about Disneyland when Mickey’s ToonTtown reopened. Guests complained of a rushed opening, a reality that looked nothing like the concept art, and attractions like Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway that were constantly breaking down.

In a recent post to X/Twitter, @WDWisGOAT uploaded a photo set of some of the recent updates to Disney California Adventure, stating the park was clearly trying to be as cheap as possible with the renovations. “Disney is making sure DCA holds its crown for cheapest Disney park to exist #disneyland #dca #sanfransokyo #disney #cheapmakeover,” they posted.

It echoes similar complaints from recent guests about the overall apparent lack of care and quality in the Disney parks recently, citing dirty ride vehicles and theater seats, peeling paint, and a lack of general care for previously held Disney standards. It’s unfortunate and has created a clear disparity between the ever-increasing prices of an overall Disney vacation, as everything from tickets and Magic Key passes to hotel rooms and food have increased over the last three years, while quality and experience seem to have declined according to complaints across social media.

Along with the slew of announcements that came out of the recent Destination D23 Weekend for Walt Disney World, hopefully Disneyland will eventually relegate some time and money to regular maintenance once again.

What do you think about Disneyland’s recent quality issues? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!