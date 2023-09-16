Five Reasons Why Marvel Needs to Abandon the ‘Avengers’ Franchise

The Avengers franchise made the MCU so popular, but it’s time for Marvel to move on, or else they need to fully commit to the super hero that broke so many box office records.

When fans think about the Avengers, they are really thinking about the epic battles, key character moments, and mesmerizing performances by some of the original actors. Now, many of the Avengers cast are no longer working with Marvel Studios, leaving a new crew to run the Avengers. One problem with Marvel is that the Avengers have been absent from the MCU for years, ever since Avengers: Endgame (2019), leaving fans confused about how the Avengers team is operating right now.

After Thanos’s snap, it’s clear that the MCU was forever changed. New threats have emerged with a big focus on the Multiverse, but fans also know that the MCU’s future revolves around Kang the Conqueror and introducing new super heroes. While many heroes are minor and have niche roles in the Marvel universe, some are big names. No one thinks that the X-Men or Fantastic Four movies will be small. Those groups have fans excited but also worried because those movies should be just as big as any Avengers movie.

The only problem is that fans aren’t excited about more Avengers movies if Disney can’t advertise their new team because no one knows who is on the Avengers, putting the franchise in a weird spot for the first time in years, leaving fans to wonder just what will happen in Avengers: Kang Dynasty (2026). Truthfully, it’s time for the Avengers franchise not to lead the MCU, and here are five reasons why that would help Kevin Feige and co. with the MCU:

5. Avengers Can’t Be the Flagship Franchise Anymore

No one wants to admit it, but it’s hard to believe that any Avengers movie will be able to beat Endgame at the box office. When it comes to storytelling, visuals, and story, the Russo Brothers made any future Avengers movie have a high bar. It’s not that super hero stories can’t make the same amount of money, but fans don’t have the same connection with the new Avengers team. Not knowing who is on the Avengers means that fans might not know entirely some of the characters in the group unless they watch every Disney+ show and movie, which can be a huge pain to do.

Making the Avengers franchise continue to be the flagship is a safe move because Marvel wants to make a profit, but the Avengers isn’t the same anymore without Chris Evans as Captain America and Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man. Those two super heroes made the Avengers so interesting and lead to some great stories, but those type of stories only happen after the hero has a great project beforehand that helps develop their character.

4. Super Hero Fatigue Makes Them Unsustainable

One of the biggest problems with the Avengers franchise is that Marvel hasn’t changed their style of storytelling, which means super hero fatigue has started to lock in. Super hero fatigue is largely due to the fanbase already feeling like they don’t need to see more from the MCU because it’s too much of an investment and ultimately not worth it. Why? Because the MCU demands you to watch almost everything to get the full experience from the franchise’s interconnected universe. One movie might have a pivotal post-credit scene setting up a future movie that will make more sense if you see that.

It’s also tough because Marvel is releasing so many other movie/shows that have no connections to the current Saga leaving fans unsure what to do. Like do they watch the series and hopefully see the investment from it, but since the quality of the MCU recently has been lackluster, fans aren’t wanting to stuff they don’t care about and Marvel isn’t helping them become attached to newer characters.

3. Less Formulaic Storytelling Could Lead to Bigger Stories

The MCU’s formula hurt Marvel more than Disney wants to admit. It’s easy to use a formula for content like Marvel. Making every MCU series six episodes helps keep a steady flow and knowing when a project will be done. When a lot of the stories start to blend with each other, it’s a sign that things need to change. For a long time now, fans can predict how a Marvel story will go. There is guaranteed to be a huge CGI battle at the end with the hero barely making it through even if they probably shouldn’t. Sometimes the fights are closer, but the result is the same.

Alongside this, Marvel’s quality in visual effects has dropped enormously after Avengers: Endgame (2019). With so much content being made, Marvel can barely keep up and instead of delaying their project to gett better visuals, they rush the process. This causes a lot of different problems for fans because they want to see great visuals, not floating heads and terrible fights. Those are the things that cause fans to wait until it releases at home because why bother watching the movie in theaters.

A great example of how movies that don’t stick to the typical MCU formula are like Avengers: Infinity War (2018). It does follow quite a bit of the formula, but heroes die. People don’t make it out alive because Thanos does win. His snap causes what he came down to die. Wipe half of life out of existence and the final moments are jaw dropping. Captain America: Civil War (2016) is another example and making the heroes turn against each other for good reasons. Cap wants to save his friend while Tony believe the Avengers should be checked by other powers.

This lead to emotional battle and revelations that shock fans and it’s great because fans really don’t know what is going to happen, leaving fans to be more engaged. Avengers movies are great at breaking the normal MCU formula from time to time, but they can’t be the only movie to do it or else moments like Thanos winning might be expected and the impact will feel less surprising. Breaking up the formula will help fans have a way better experience with the MCU because it’s the best when you can’t predict the whole movie before sitting down.

2. All Marvel Projects Can’t Connect With the Avengers

Every Marvel project can’t connect with the Avengers leaving it where some MCU projects feel worthless. During Phase One, every project did lead to The Avengers (2012). It was great because the connections felt meaningful and led to something every fan could immediately watch. Nowadays, the MCU is building up several things at once, leaving fans with less enjoyment because Avengers: Kang Dynasty (2023) won’t focus on the buildup from Phase Four and Phase Five like fans would’ve liked.

Sure, Jonathan Major’s Kang the Conqueror is coming, but why would fans have to watch Oscar Isaac’s Moon Knight? They don’t. Some series just simply have no connection with the bigger theme of the Saga, leaving their release to feel underwhelming for the average fan. While some might be interested in the project, knowing they won’t play a big role in the MCU might lead to them skipping the series because there is so much MCU content that fans can be more picky.

1. Marvel Can Draw In New Fans With the X-Men or Fantastic Four

The X-Men and Fantastic Four are big names. They are super hero teams that have a long history in the comics and the truth is, they are more interesting to fans at the moment. Why? Becasue the original Avengers team is mostly gone leaving fans with no idea who is on the new Avengers team. Everyone knows that when the X-Men arrive, you’ll have Professor X, Wolverine, Storm and a lot of other mutants which will lead to some crazy fight scenes.

When the Fantastic Four arrive, Reed Richards is one of the smartest men in the universe meaning that the team can take down almost any threat. Any of these teams can lead, and the MCU needs fresh air. Making the Avengers lead Secret Wars doesn’t mean anything to fans because of how Marvel has invested in the super hero team after Endgame. Fans already know that the Avengers won’t save the MCU, it will be the other super hero teams and it’s time that Marvel realizes this.

