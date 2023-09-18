See First Look at Henry Cavill as Marvel’s New Captain America

Henry Cavill will always be Superman to many audiences, but as DC Studios has moved on, so is the British actor. Fans have speculated for months that Cavill may be moving to the rival Marvel Cinematic Universe, and now we have a glimpse of what the future might hold.

Henry Cavill began portraying Clark Kent, AKA Superman, in Man of Steel (2013), the Zack Snyder movie that kicked off the contentious DC Extended Universe. For nearly a decade, the actor was the center of the entire DCEU, starring alongside Ben Affleck in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) and being resurrected for Justice League (2017) and later, the epic Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021).

Related: Henry Cavill Reportedly Left Huge Franchise Because It Was Too Much Work

Fans were thrilled to see Henry Cavill return in a post-credits scene to challenge Dwayne Johnson in Black Adam (2022), only to find out that new DC Studios head James Gunn had cast David Corenswet in the lead role of the upcoming reboot Superman: Legacy.

Despite the outcry, Henry Cavill is out as Superman in the new DC Universe. So fans ask: why not Marvel?

Henry Cavill and Marvel

The idea of Henry Cavill joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe sprang up pretty much instantly, with fans pushing for Kevin Feige to cast DC’s former main star in some new comic book role.

The idea of Henry Cavill portraying the suspiciously Superman-like Hyperion has been popular, as has casting him against type as the X-Men villain Sebastian Shaw. The sky is the limit when it comes to Marvel, which has a bottomless roster of square-jawed superhuman characters.

However, there is one clear fan-favorite hero that Henry Cavill would be perfect for.

Brian Braddock, Captain Britain

Of all the characters that Henry Cavill could play in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Brian Braddock, AKA Captain Britain, is by far the most logical.

In Marvel Comics, Captain Britain is the United Kingdom’s rough equivalent to the U.S.’s Captain America. While a number of characters have carried the title, the original and best-known is Brian Braddock, a young man mystically empowered by the legendary wizard Merlyn and tasked with defending Britain.

Eventually, it was revealed that Brian Braddock is just one member of the vast Captain Britain Corps, who fight for Britain in every dimension of the Multiverse, much as various heroes do in the Spider-Society of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Related: Andrew Garfield and Henry Cavill Lost Millions Over One Glaring Mistake

The Future of Marvel

Popular Instagram artist subi.ozil recently posted an image of Henry Cavill imagined as Captain Britain, to the delight of many fans.

In the post, Henry Cavill is wearing Braddock’s distinct, Britain-themed costume and holding what is likely the Sword of Might, a mystical weapon often associated with the character.

While Marvel Studios has not yet announced any plans to recruit Henry Cavill, and this is just a fan interpretation of the character, the MCU should take note. He looks pretty good defending his homeland.

Should Henry Cavill join the MCU? What character would be better for him to play than Captain Britain? Let us know in the comments below!