Fans React to New Amber Heard Movie: “Is She Playing Satan?”

Though the trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp has been long concluded, the overall outlook on the actress has not improved much. A petition was signed to have her removed from Aquaman 2, which reached a staggering 4.6 million signatures. Warner Bros. kept her in, but it led to walkouts from test screenings, leaving hope for the last DCEU movie dismal at best.

Sickness or Satan? Watch the trailer for the thriller In the Fire, starring Amber Heard:

Heard is now starring in her own solo venture, which is called In the Fire. This new horror film seems to be attempting to capture the popularity of the possession genre. Heard portrays a doctor named Grace Burnham, who travels to a plantation hoping to cure a disease that many believe is Satan’s doing. IGN (above) revealed the first official trailer; fans have already flooded X (formerly Twitter) with their reactions.

Keep it fam.

This is arguably one of the most concise reactions to the Amber Heard movie. “Keep it, fam.” We get it. We aren’t sure who would keep it, but we understand this person’s reservations about not wanting to see this feature.

This looks like a must miss. Would not even recommend the trailer.

User Ben Dempsey goes for the jugular and states they would not even bother recommending the trailer to anyone.

Is she playing the satan?

This might be one of the funniest reactions so far. The movie has to do with possession and the devil, and user Trash simply asked if Amber Heard is playing Satan in it—quite a valid question.

She’s both i think ?

Another response to the IGN question promoting the movie “Sickness or Satan?” User Craigy Boy seems to think Heard is playing both of those parts.

Sometimes, words are not needed in this grand internet landscape of ours. User Steven Mercadante simply used the epic gif of Steve Rogers saying, “No, I don’t think I will.”

Lost me at “Starring Amber Heard”

User Nathaniel Acosta joins most of the internet by tuning out when anything mentions Amber Heard as a star.

i think ur not the only one pic.twitter.com/swTKwrCqHk — Tatane (@DevTatane) September 20, 2023

User Tatane decided to join in on the above tweet and took a screencap of the new Amber Heard movie’s rating on IMDb. So far, In the Fire has a 2.9/10. This could be because people are flooding the website to review bomb it, or the movie just might be that bad.

It might take a few more years for Amber Heard to clear her name in the public’s eyes. Though it has not been substantiated, Heard claimed her role in Aquaman 2 was cut because of the blowback from her accusing Johnny Depp of domestic abuse. Aquaman director James Wan finally responded to this rumor. He claimed the film would never be about Mera but more about Arthur (Jason Momoa) and Orm (Patrick Wilson).

Despite Wan’s rebuttal of the rumor, the trailer for the film showcased Heard in a very minimal role. That might please fans, but not enough to prevent the DCEU film from bombing. That will likely be the case for In the Fire, too, which is already being slammed online.

