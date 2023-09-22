Extreme Backlash to Colin Kaepernick’s Football Return

After running a piece about how the Black Lives Matter (BLM) icon Colin Kaepernick is returning to football, fans from New York to San Francisco spoke out loudly. Many supported the Super Bowl icon and his show of conscience toward the cause of equality.

Yet despite years of rallies, protests, and a resurgence of the BLM movement after the murder of George Floyd. With all the tension as Colin Kaepernick declared a return to the sport, there is ample noise about the NFL icon returning to the scene.

Colin Kaepernick Took a Knee, Fans Took Soap Boxes

The original story started with Colin Kaepernick and an impressive career as a quarterback drafted out of Nevada. He played for the San Francisco 49ers, a well-known NFL team. San Fransisco’s football team became a significant contender within the league during his time.

His career started strong, with impressive stats leading up to Colin Kaepernick bringing home a 12-win season in 2013. Between then and 2016, there was a moderate performance decline (yet that fell by the wayside when the football icon made a big decision that changed the industry).

Colin Kaepernick Takes a Knee

Called a ‘scandal’ at the time, Colin Kaepernick publicly protested police brutality in the United States. Using the power of the nation’s attention, Colin Kaepernick sat and took a knee during the American national anthem. This is in a situation where tradition is to stand and put one’s hand over their heart.

The support from the African American community was strong, but there were also voices of dissent, feeling offended by the implications for the U.S. military and other United States citizens. After taking a knee, Kaepernick became such a ‘pariah’ that no team offered him a contract when it became optional.

NFL vs. United States Opinion vs. Colin Kaepernick

Because of the litigious nature of democracy, Kaepernick filed a grievance with the NFL. The recent article on Inside the Magic highlights, “His retaliation would show merit as it led to an undisclosed settlement with the NFL.”

An eventual settlement allowed him to be chosen by teams (but offers didn’t come). Yet, where humans might fall short, the Meta still provides some wiggle room.

Technology to the Colin Kaepernick Career Rescue

Thanks to the new game, Wild Card Football, the iconic NFL name will get a chance to return to the game (digitally, at least). The game plans to compete with E.A.’s Madden to become the pro-football gaming digital leader.

Conceptually, it would include players like the Steelers’ T.J. Watt and Aaron Donald of the Rams. Yet the gameplay design is such that the gamers would not play as a pre-existing NFL team. Instead, the players would do an NFL draft (digitally) and go from there.

Colin Kaepernick says the game “gives him a little taste of being back on the field.” It also protects his legacy as a human rights activist and football icon. This is where many opinions come into play. Responses poured in, with passionate fans speaking out in support and dissent. These are edited for brevity and grammar (but still available).

Defending Colin Kaepernick

In support of the human rights activist and football legend, many spoke out positively:

“Why would you call this gentleman a villain for protest against unfair treatment of some other race(…)” – Henry P.

– Henry P. “I’m buying [the game] just because of him.” – Chris

– Chris “CK is a HERO, a man of conviction, insight, and boldness. He has not promoted ANY evil cause or attacked anyone other than standing against hatred, discrimination, and injustice against people of color, like himself. “– B.J.

These are just some of the comments that show the continued fight against racial injustice and the powerful choice that Colin Kaepernick made when taking that knee.

Dissent Against Colin Kaepernick Taking a Knee

Other commenters were still against both the football player’s choices and, by proxy, the game:

“ The guy’s a moron and should be deported from the United States.” – Rroe

Rroe “If you don’t like this country that provides you all the advantages that come with living here. Then leave the money and leave the country.” – Gloria

While dissent against human rights expression is a complex topic, it does offer proof of concept for the game. Anything that can garner this much attention for football while preserving a legacy of fighting racial injustice has potential.

It’s not the Colin Kaepernick real-life player, but rather the character he built by doing a brave (career-compromising) thing and taking that knee.

