Disney World Blocks Guests From Entering After Hitting Capacity

A popular theme park at Walt Disney World has hit capacity.

The Walt Disney World Resort is home to many, many incredible rides and attractions, some of which have become household names. Attractions like Haunted Mansion, Space Mountain, Expedition Everest, and the now-closed Splash Mountain have all become synonymous with the theme park industry itself, showcasing just how creative and talented Walt Disney Imagineers are. Rides as legendary as these aren’t just limited to Florida, however, and can be found all over the world at various Disney parks and resorts, like Disneyland in California or Disneyland Paris.

Disney is always working on new and exciting experiences as well, announcing many projects at its Destination D23 event in September. Among these projects were updates on the new Avengers Campus, Splash Mountain, and Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana attractions, as well as announcements regarding some fan-favorite locations in Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Disney teased, turning DinoLand U.S.A. at Disney’s Animal Kingdom into a new area themed around South America. The new land would feature attractions and elements based on Disney’s Encanto (2021), with the frightening DINOSAUR attraction getting an Indiana Jones makeover.

This talent and excitement carries over to EPCOT, the second Disney theme park to open in Orlando, Florida.

EPCOT is a very interesting park at the Walt Disney World Resort. Unlike Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Animal Kingdom, guests won’t find many thrilling adventures here. EPCOT is noticeably devoid of high-speed rides, aside from Test Track, with the park focusing more on immersive and educational attractions. Examples of EPCOT’s commitment to education and history within rides are Living with the Land, Spaceship Earth, and the entirety of World Showcase. EPCOT is comprised of quite a few distinct lands and areas, one of them being World Showcase, which takes up a decent portion of EPCOT’s land. Here, guests can visit a wide range of countries, immersing themselves in new cultures, cuisines, and traditions they may have never been able to otherwise.

EPCOT did get a major upgrade in terms of thrill rides in 2022 when Guardians of the Galaxy Cosmic Rewind opened. This ride became the first-ever roller coaster to open at EPCOT and has already become a fan favorite. The ride is unique in that it features Walt Disney World’s first reverse-launch coaster and also randomly selects one of six songs each and every time, meaning guests will need to experience it multiple times to hear every song. As we stated earlier, Journey of Water Inspired by Moana will be opening in October at EPCOT, making it a great time to visit.

This new ride, accompanied by all of the great experiences found at EPCOT, makes it a no-brainer as to why it has hit capacity multiple times in the coming weeks. At the time of publishing this article, the opening day of previews for this new attraction is now at capacity. These dates include September 24, 25, and 29. Available preview dates include September 26, 27, 28 and October 1, 2, 3 and 4.

Journey of Water Inspired by Moana is not your ordinary attraction, with this specific experience allowing guests to walk through it at their own pace, similar to the Swiss Family Treehouse in Magic Kingdom. As the name suggests, this attraction is inspired by Disney’s Moana franchise, teaching guests about the importance of water and conservation. With this new attraction opening soon, we can assume that EPCOT will be busy for the foreseeable future, as will Magic Kingdom due to its new ride, TRON Lightcycle/Run.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios is also a powerhouse when it comes to attendance, with millions of guests visiting each year in order to experience the breathtaking land known as Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

If you’ve been a part of the Disney theme park community for any amount of time, you’ll know that EPCOT is currently undergoing major renovations, all of which started several years ago. This huge project caused multiple attractions to close, as well as certain areas of the park.

What’s your favorite theme park in Walt Disney World?