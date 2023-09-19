‘John Wick’ Star Blocked from Mega Franchise Reboot

The Mortal Kombat franchise has been a mainstay in pop culture for over 30 years. Its video game debut was an immediate sensation as it featured mystically enhanced fighters, innovative gameplay, and lots and lots of bloody fatalities. Its success would lead to the cult-classic 1995 adaptation, 26 additional video game sequels, and a hit 2021 reboot. The latest adaptation has assembled several action icons, but there was one reason why the venerable John Wick star, Keanu Reeves, was left out of the fight for glory and power.

NetherRealm Studios has set the stage to include the best of both worlds. Mortal Kombat 1 will have an updated fighting system, but with its original roster of legendary characters. The game will be a reimagining as every Mortal Kombat warrior will have new backstories and renewed rivalries. One of the main selling points of this new installment will be the long-awaited return of legacy fighters such as Sekter, Reptile, Smoke, and the four-armed behemoth, Goro.

One feature the Mortal Kombat series implements to avoid “gamer fatigue” is to constantly update its catalogue of combatants with each game. NetherRealm has been known to include renowned action icons from beloved movie, TV, comic book and video game franchises. This trend continues as it has been confirmed that these famed characters will be joining the ranks of Mortal Kombat 1:

Transformers alum, Megan Fox, will voice the deadly vampire, Nitara. The warrior made her first appearance in Mortal Kombat: Deadly Alliance (2002). She was a fan-favorite character known for her human-sized bat wings, snake-like martial arts moves and blood-draining fatalities.

The powerful and ruthless Omni-Man from the animated series, Invincible, has been confirmed to be a playable character and will still be voiced by Academy Award-winner, J.K. Simmons.

The comical yet brutal anti-hero, Peacemaker, will also debut in Mortal Kombat 1 and be voiced by John Cena.

The childish, but homicidal villain, Homelander, from the hit comic book TV series, The Boys will make his entrance. There is no confirmation that if Anthony Starr will reprise the voice of the character yet.

The Mortal Kombat franchise comes full circle as it originally was created to be a tie-in video game to Jean-Claude Van Damme’s action hit, Blood Sport. Due to creative differences and licensing issues, the game would transform into what it is today. However, the action icon will finally make their premiere three decades later.

Despite this list of popular pop culture figures, one of the most prolific action stars could not make the cut. NetherRealms Creative Director, Ed Boon, recently revealed that he attempted to acquire the rights to use the most acclaimed action icon of the last ten years in Mortal Kombat, John Wick.

Unfortunately, Boon could not get him, but has expressed that he would love to get Keanu Reeves to motion capture any character in the Mortal Kombat series like Megan Fox did with Nitara. The creative director mentioned that Reeves playing Kenshi would be a dream. Even though the infamous assassin eludes this popular franchise, Boon expressed that he was pleased with the outcome of this distinguished new project.

Mortal Kombat 1 will certainly be in high demand with this star cast of characters when it gets released September 19, 2023 for all gaming consoles and PC.