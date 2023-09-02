Enraged Fans Can’t Believe Kevin Feige Allowed This MCU Trilogy Disaster

Not every actor gets the role of a lifetime in the MCU, but sometimes Marvel Studios fails to give their actors the proper role to shine and the MCU trilogy was full of actors who deserved more.

In recent years, actors have appeared more so as cameos instead of appearing as a new Marvel character, which has led fans to be very confused. In She-Hulk, Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk helps Megan Thee Stallion in a court case and twerks at the end.

For the Ant-Man trilogy, fans expected some actors to have pivotal roles, but the trilogy surprisingly fell short, with several actors failing to have a role of significance. Even Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man can’t keep the spotlight as the actor’s biggest role in the MCU was Avengers: Endgame (2019), but ever since then, the character has turned back into a joke.

Fans thought Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) would change things since Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror was the big bad for the movie, but Marvel Studios managed to disappoint fans terribly. While the movie had some good moments, its wackiness didn’t live up to the hype, with Kang’s final stand being lackluster and leaving no sense of accomplishment for the heroes.

Fans were also not pleased to see horrific CGI used as VFX artists shared how Marvel Studios changed the script so much that the team barely had any time to add new effects to the scenes before the movie was released. This isn’t the first movie to be plagued by bad visual effects, but it might be the last.

Marvel has pledged to do better and focus on better quality for their upcoming projects, but fans remain skeptical because Marvel hasn’t done a good job keeping their promises for their MCU trilogies. One fan on X/Twiter, @NebsGoodTakes, shares how the Ant-Man Trilogy wasted several actors:

weird how so many of the MCU’s big wasted castings came from the ant-man trilogy

weird how so many of the MCU’s big wasted castings came from the ant-man trilogy pic.twitter.com/dDqiL3ztc4 — Neb | 🏳️‍🌈 (@NebsGoodTakes) September 1, 2023

For instance, Laurence Fishburne’s role in the MCU as the Black Goliath was bigger in the comics, but the actor even forgot he was in the Marvel Cinematic Universe when asked about the franchise, showing fans just how bad some of these roles have been. It’s a shame that Marvel can’t seem to cast actors to play a larger role when they deserve it. No MCU trilogy should be a disappointment, but Marvel might not be listening to what fans want.

While fans love seeing Bill Murray join the MCU, having the actor appear in two scenes and play a character who isn’t that important feels like a waste, and since Marvel is paying them a good amount to appear in the project, it’s obvious that no one is truly winning. Maybe things will change, but fans will have to wait and see what Marvel does next.

Do you think Marvel wasted a lot of talent over the years? Let Inside the Magic know what you think!