Dwayne Johnson Cast for Live-Action ‘Frozen’

Actor Dwayne Johnson has ventured into some intriguing roles throughout his career, but none as audacious as what you’re about to read below.

Dwayne Johnson’s foray into acting began in the early 2000s when he portrayed the Scorpion King in The Mummy Returns (2001), ultimately leading to his first major acting gig in the spinoff film The Scorpion King (2002). While this movie received mixed reviews, it laid the foundation for Johnson’s potential as an action star.

His acting journey continued with films like The Rundown (2003), Walking Tall (2004), and Gridiron Gang (2006). However, it was his role as Luke Hobbs in the Fast & Furious film franchise that catapulted him to international stardom. Johnson has easily become one of the most recognized names and faces in all of Hollywood, and one of the reasons is the various and diverse number of roles that he has played in a career that has spanned more than 20 years.

Of course, we’ve talked about the action films he has starred in, but Johnson has starred in many family-friendly films, including several Disney blockbusters. Notably, he lent his voice to the character Maui in Disney’s animated hit Moana (2016), showcasing his ability to connect with family audiences through animation.

Moreover, Johnson headlined Disney’s Jungle Cruise (2021), based on the Disney theme park attraction of the same name. In this adventure-comedy, he stars alongside Emily Blunt, combining action, humor, and fantasy.

Despite Disney’s recent controversies, particularly with live-action films, many can’t help but imagine a movie where Dwayne Johnson assumes the lead role in one that would be unlike anything we’ve ever seen before. Amid these discussions, an AI artist recently delivered a delightful treat—an Instagram post featuring Dwayne Johnson reimagined as various Disney princesses, including Snow White, Tinker Bell, Belle, Elsa, Rapunzel, Tiana, Merida, Ariel, Aurora, and Jasmine.

It’s important to have a laugh every now and then, and this certainly does the trick. Inside the Magic shared about what it could be like to see Dwayne Johnson star in the live-action Snow White, especially amid its controversies, but no one can even begin to think about what would happen if Disney hilariously replaced Elsa with The Rock.

If Disney were to make a live-action Frozen film, which certainly isn’t out of the realm of possibility for the future, it would be fun to see Johnson join the cast in some capacity. He could play a perfect Oaken if he were to just simply make a cameo.

While Disney doesn’t have any real plans to make a live-action Frozen, at least for the time being, we do know that the company is producing a live-action Moana film. Johnson has already confirmed that he will reprise his role as Maui in the movie, and he’ll serve as an Executive Producer.

Everything has been put on hold for the time being, of course, as Disney and the other major Hollywood studios deal with the ongoing strikes. It’s unclear if filming will begin immediately once the strikes come to an end or if production will continue to be delayed. It was previously reported that Disney would begin filming in October, but this will almost certainly not be the case for the movie.

