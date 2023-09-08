Disney Attraction Breaks Down, Cast Members Forced to ‘Push’ Guests to Safety

Over at Disneyland in California, some guests were pushed on a broken-down Space Mountain to get them off safely. Was the “excessive force” a good thing or a bad thing for these lucky guests? Let’s dive in.

Guest Gets Stuck on Broken Down Disneyland Space Mountain – Cast Member Use’ Excessive Force’?

In a Reddit post from the r/Disneyland subreddit thread, a guest could capture photos from a video they were not allowed to post. In the pictures, you can see the moment Space Mountain broke down and the guests got stuck on the attraction. Cast members were then forced to “push” the guests to restart the attraction train and get them through to address the maintenance issue.

But no worries, the “excessive force” used by the cast members was intentional and was not to harm the guests but rather to get them through the attraction safely after getting stuck on Space Mountain with the lights on. The guest posted to social media with a positive attitude, stating the following:

Ah, realized we’re not allowed to post video here but included a screen grabs. Space mountain broke down while I was on it last night and after the lights being on for a 5 or so minutes , some CMs came up to us and push started us to get us back to the bottom. Got to stay on and ride it again. So cool riding through with lights on. Spoiler of space with the lights on in the video.

As you can see from the photo above, the guests were unharmed and could record videos and take pictures while the lights were on inside Space Mountain, an iconic and beloved Disneyland attraction. Other guests were quick to jump into the comment section to post their ride break-down stories similar to the one assigned to the subreddit thread you see above.

Disneyland Resort is a world-famous destination located in Anaheim, California. It’s a place where dreams come true for people of all ages. This magical resort has two main theme parks: Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park.

Disneyland Park, often called “The Original Magic Kingdom,” is home to iconic attractions like Sleeping Beauty Castle, Pirates of the Caribbean, Space Mountain, and the Matterhorn Bobsleds. It’s a place where guests can step into the enchanting worlds of Disney classics and meet beloved characters.

Disney California Adventure Park, on the other hand, offers a more contemporary and California-inspired experience. Visitors can enjoy thrilling rides such as Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUPixar’sR”diato” Springs Racers, inspired by Disney Pixar’s “Cars.”

In addition to the parks, Disneyland Resort boasts a vibrant entertainment district, Downtown Disney, where you can shop, dine, and enjoy live entertainment. Disneyland has three onsite hotels: Disneyland Disney’sisney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa and Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel, each providing unique and immersive experiences.

Throughout the year, Disneyland Resort hosts special events, seasonal celebrations, and parades that add even more magic to the experience. And let’s not forget the delicious food options, from churros and Mickey-shaped treats to gourmet dining experiences.

Overall, Disneyland Resort is a place where imagination knows no bounds, visitors can create lasting memories with their loved ones, and the magic of Disney comes to life in the most enchanting way possible. It’s a unique destination that brings joy and wonder to millions of people worldwide.