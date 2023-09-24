Disney Attraction Catches Fire, Multiple Rides Shut Down

A popular Disneyland Park attraction reportedly caught fire, causing major shutdowns.

Known as “The Happiest Place on Earth,” Disneyland Resort is home to two major theme parks– Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure– as well as the Downtown Disney shopping and dining district. The two theme parks take guests on adventures through iconic attractions and beloved entertainment offerings.

While visiting Disneyland, you can experience attractions like Pirates of the Caribbean, Jungle Cruise, “it’s a small world”, Space Mountain, Indiana Jones Adventure, and Haunted Mansion at Disneyland Park, while next door, you can enjoy rides like WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure, Guardians of the Galaxy– Mission: BREAKOUT, Radiator Springs Racers, and much more.

Though Disney is known for its magical experiences, that doesn’t mean that incidents can’t happen from time to time. One of the most notable accidents happened earlier this year during a showing of the popular nighttime spectacular Fantasmic! The beloved entertainment show saw the dragon set on fire, and this led to the entire stage area having to be cleared and put out by firefighters. The show still hasn’t reopened, and Disneyland announced that the new show will open in the spring of 2024. When it opens, it will “feature new special effects and a thrilling new battle scene between Sorcerer Mickey and Maleficent.”

Now, another incident involving fire has reportedly happened, this time in Tomorrowland.

The alleged incident took place on a sunny day at Disneyland. As park-goers eagerly lined up for a ride on Autopia, an iconic attraction where guests navigate small cars around a scenic track, they were met with an unusual sight. Disneyland Cast members, including a fire official, had gathered near the entrance to Autopia, raising questions about the nature of the situation.

Guests, curious and concerned, engaged in conversations among themselves and with park staff. It became apparent that the gathering was in response to a potential fire issue or a fire itself, though specifics remained undisclosed. One aspect that left visitors surprised was the park’s protocol for handling emergencies at Autopia.

Contrary to popular belief, the cars were reportedly not immediately driven to the unloading area. Instead, the attraction was swiftly closed, and the vehicles remained stationary. This deviation from expectations highlighted the park’s dedication to safety and adherence to well-defined procedures.

“There was a fire official meeting with the Autopia employees, so I assume there was a fire or potential fire issue,” the guest said in a report. “I always thought they would drive the cars to the unloading area in case of emergency, but not this time. It was interesting that the closure of Autopia also caused the closure of the train. Apparently, in case someone tried to evacuate across train tracks, they would not allow the train to move until everyone was evacuated.”

Furthermore, the ripple effect of Autopia’s closure extended to another beloved attraction, the Disneyland Railroad. It was revealed that this precaution was reportedly in place to prevent potential hazards. In the event of an emergency necessitating the evacuation of guests across the train tracks, park policy mandated that the Disneyland Railroad would not resume its operation until every individual had safely crossed.

The rationale behind this measure was clear: safeguarding the well-being of guests remained the park’s utmost priority. The incident served as a testament to Disneyland’s commitment to guest safety, showcasing the thoughtfulness and precision that go into ensuring a secure and enjoyable experience for all visitors, even during unexpected situations.

The good news is that the alleged incident was not major. Both Autopia and the Disneyland Railroad have reopened, and there was no damage reported. Guests were evacuated from the ride, but no injuries were reported either.

What do you think about this Disneyland attraction? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!