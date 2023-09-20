Father Suing Disney World After Child Receives Serious, Permanent Injuries on Classic Attraction

A father is suing Disney World over serious injuries his small child received during a technical malfunction at a popular attraction.

Some significant things are happening right now at Walt Disney World Resort. A black bear roamed loose on Monday around the Magic Kingdom. The bear was spotted throughout the park, leading to numerous ride closures, lands being shut down, and guests being rerouted to keep them safe and sound. Eventually, the bear was captured successfully by wildlife professionals, and recently, the bear was set free in an area where it can flourish without the need for Dole whip or Disney adults.

Aside from bears taking over the Magic Kingdom, Disney announced they would invest $60 billion into park expansion projects to enhance the overall guest experience at places like Disney World and the other Disney parks and resorts worldwide. This announcement of investments comes when many Disney fans and guests feel that the overall experience has been dwindling as attractions shut down or get disrupted for long periods, like a Hollywood Studios attraction that saw a 700-minute interruption and closed indefinitely. The ride eventually reopened the following day, but guests are upset over the lack of new experiences and offerings at Disney World Resort.

A new rail system will soon allow Disney World guests to travel to/from South Florida and Orlando, essentially saving them hundreds of dollars as Brightline is gearing up to open a new “monorail” system that will allow folks to visit places like Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando Resort from other parts of Florida without the need to be in their cars for long periods, saving them on gas, travel costs, and more. The new rail system will open this weekend at Orlando International Airport.

Father Suing WDW Over Child Receiving Serious Injuries

According to an Orlando Theme Park Zone report, a father sues Disney after their small child received severe injuries while riding Peter Pan’s Flight at the Magic Kingdom.

A recent lawsuit filed in Orange Circuit Court has brought to light an unfortunate incident involving a child on the iconic Peter Pan’s Flight attraction at the Magic Kingdom. On May 18, 2023, the ride experienced an unexpected breakdown, resulting in an abrupt stop while the child was on board.

According to the child’s father, Daniel Blanco, an unexpected jolt occurred when the ride operator announced its resumption, forcefully causing the child’s head to collide with the ride carriage. As stated in the lawsuit, this incident was not part of the ordinary ride experience but rather a malfunction, leading to severe and lasting injuries to the plaintiff.

While the lawsuit does not specify the nature of these injuries, Daniel Blanco has enlisted the legal representation of Morgan & Morgan to pursue a resolution. The age of the child remains undisclosed at this time.

In seeking damages exceeding $50,000, exclusive of associated costs, interest, and attorney fees, this lawsuit awaits further legal proceedings. Inside The Magic will provide updates as the case unfolds.

Peter Pan's Flight is a beloved and classic attraction at the Magic Kingdom within Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida. This ride is based on the timeless Disney animated film "Peter Pan," released in 1953, and remains a cherished part of Disney's storytelling legacy.

Peter Pan's Flight remains a must-visit attraction at the Magic Kingdom, allowing guests to relive the magic and wonder of Peter Pan's adventures in Neverland.

