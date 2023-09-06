Disney World Cancels Free Park Tickets for Volunteers

Disney has effectively pulled the rug from fans, revealing that its free park ticket program is ending.

Each and every year, fans have the chance to showcase their athleticism while visiting “The Most Magical Place on Earth” in Orlando, Florida, thanks to runDisney. This special event takes place all across Walt Disney World, including at Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Animal Kingdom, and Hollywood Studios, allowing fans and guests alike to experience the resort in a totally new and challenging way.

Unfortunately, it’s just been revealed that Disney will no longer offer complimentary park tickets to volunteers of runDisney. This was revealed earlier today when registration for Disney’s 2023 Wine & Dine Half Marathon opened. This event will take place in early November, and fans were quick to notice the new note sharing this information:

Thank you for considering volunteering your time during the upcoming RunDisney race season! Your passion for making a difference in the Central Florida community through our celebrated charities is truly valued. In keeping with that spirit of volunteerism, complimentary theme park tickets will not be distributed. We appreciate your support and enthusiasm for our magical running community. Related: Disney Completely Scraps ‘Toy Story’ After Failures

The Volunteer staff that work at these events are crucial in ensuring runDisney “runs” as smoothly as possible. It’s certainly quite a shock to see such an unappreciated position become even more unappreciated.

The Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend is the first runDisney weekend each year, taking place over a weekend in early January. For more information regarding runDisney, click here.

