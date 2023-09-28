Disney to Shut Down Park Entirely, Guests Subjected to Leave

When planning a Disney vacation, it is important to know the hours of operation, as times may change, which can result in grave disappointment to guests.

In Walt Disney World, for example, this is something that happens quite often during the holiday season.

Magic Kingdom is currently decorated for the spooky season, with Mickey pumpkins lining Main Street, U.S.A., with tons of decor from giant pumpkins to scarecrows greeting guests as they enter the park. Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party has also begun to a sold-out audience, where guests can trick or treat, meet rare characters like Jack and Sally from Nightmare Before Christmas, marvel at the Boo to You parade, and enjoy the high-quality production of Hocus Pocus Villainous Spelltacular, the Cinderella Castle show which brings out the Sanderson Sisters, Dr. Facilier, Oogie Boogie, Maleficent, and more.

This even happens many days from August until October at Magic Kingdom, and then, the Christmas season rolls in, and Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party begins in November through to December. When this happens, the theme park officially closes at 6:00 p.m. to regular day guests, and the party begins at 7:00 p.m.

This means that day guests will not be able to see Happily Ever After, nor will they be able to enjoy Magic Kingdom in the evenings. Considering the theme park is typically open until 11:00 p.m. this is a big deal, as tickets are not discounted at all and can cost up to $180.00 per person, and that is excluding Disney Genie+ and Lightning Lane access if the guest decided to buy that as well.

The same thing happens at Disneyland Resort when Disney California Adventure shuts down early for Oogie Boogie Bash. Checking the park calendar can be the reason your Disney vacation is a positive one in these cases.

This Friday, September 29th, Tokyo Disney Resort will be shutting down early at 6:30 p.m. as opposed to their 9:00 p.m. typical close time. There is not a theme park event going on but rather, it appears someone may have bought out the theme park, shutting it down hours before close. This means that guests visiting will have their park hours reduced and will not be able to see Believe! Sea of Dreams as it takes place in the evening.

Because of this, tickets are being reduced by 1000 yen, which is around $7.00 in USD.

Because Disney does not actually own the resort, and Oriental Land Co. does, some things are quite different, and the detail that has been placed in Tokyo Disneyland Resort is jaw-droppingly stunning. That being said, as we mentioned because the resort is not owned by Disney (although the theme parks are considered Disney Parks and are licensed by Disney), Tokyo Disney Resort has the ability to change some of its practices on its own accord.

Tokyo Disneyland, is comprised of Adventureland, Fantasyland, Tomorrowland, and Toontown, similar to Disneyland Park in California. Tokyo DisneySea also includes areas like Mermaid Lagoon and Arabian Coast. as well as a shopping area, Ikspiari, and multiple Disney Resorts like Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel, Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, and Tokyo DisneySea, and Hotel MiraCosta. The resort has also recently welcomes Toy Story Hotel.

Recently, a new rule was injected into Tokyo DisneySea and Tokyo Disneyland’s repertoire that has caused some pushback online.

For guests with specific disabilities, there is a Disability Access Service (DAS) pass at Walt Disney World Resort, which allows you to wait virtually for your ride and scan into the Lightning Lane once your wait time is over. Guests can now select the ride they want to stay for in their My Disney Experience app, making it even more convenient than the previous system, requiring you to go to the attraction to start your wait.

At Tokyo Disney Resort, things are a little different in Tokyo DisneySea and Tokyo Disneyland. There is a Tokyo Disney Resort Priority Pass which is basically like purchasing individual ticketed Lightning Lane attractions at Walt Disney World Resort. Each pass is separately priced, meaning it can run you to some expensive costs.

It can be used on rides like Splash Mountain, Space Mountain, Pooh’s Honey Hunt, Raging Spirits, The Happy Ride with Baymax, Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, Journey to the Center of the Earth, Enchanted Tale of Beauty and the Beast, and more. Some lines can be very long, so getting a pass can really help you enjoy and take advantage of your day.

Recently, however, complaints have rolled in from wheelchair users who have been denied access to riding attractions alone. It seems that wheelchair users cannot enter a line in a wheelchair unless accompanied by another person. This has forced those who can walk but without ease to wait in line standing up if they arrive at the park alone. Read more on that here.

Some of the notable areas and attractions within Tokyo DisneySea include:

Mediterranean Harbor: The park’s main entrance area is designed to resemble a Mediterranean seaside village. The centerpiece here is the massive Mount Prometheus volcano.

Mysterious Island: A steampunk-inspired area built around the base of Mount Prometheus. It features attractions like “Journey to the Center of the Earth” and “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea.”

Mermaid Lagoon: A colorful underwater-themed area based on “The Little Mermaid.” It houses attractions and shows suitable for younger visitors.

Arabian Coast: An area inspired by Arabian tales and architecture, featuring attractions like “Sinbad’s Storybook Voyage” and unique shopping and dining experiences.

Lost River Delta: An exploration of an ancient Central American jungle, with attractions like “Indiana Jones Adventure: Temple of the Crystal Skull.”

Port Discovery: A futuristic harbor area with attractions like “Aquatopia” and “StormRider.”

American Waterfront: Evokes the seaside charm of early 20th-century America, featuring the famous “Tower of Terror” attraction and “Toy Story Mania!

Fantasy Springs (under development): An upcoming expansion introducing new attractions and experiences to the park.

Disney also recently announced the names of four rides coming to Fantasy Springs, the port themed to Frozen, Tangled, and Peter Pan opening next year at Tokyo DisneySea: Anna and Elsa’s Frozen Journey, Rapunzel’s Lantern Festival, Peter Pan’s Neverland Adventure, Fairy Tinkerbell’s Busy Buggy.

