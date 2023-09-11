Disney Officially Cancels New Years Celebration

In an official announcement, a fan-favorite Disney park cancels an iconic event with neither a reason nor a replacement.

Walt Disney World Cancelations

The Walt Disney Company routinely cancels events or attractions. It recently stalled a massive expansion at Walt Disney World right after scrapping its idea of bringing Disney Vacation dollars outside Anaheim in California. This trend of shuffling ideas, attractions, and budgets is seemingly pervasive across the entirety of Walt Disney World, domestic and international.

CEO Bob Iger oversees the various aspects of the Walt Disney Company, including additions, cancellations, ticket prices, and the whole Disney Experience. During the recent tenure of the Walt Disney World CEO, park ticket prices rose, Disney+ saw massive cuts, and fireworks were no more. When Disney Park cancels one event, it’s for a reason.

Among these causes for cancellation or delay are:

Outdated references like Splash Mountain.

Issues with tech like the Disney Genie.

Low performance of specific attractions, like the Star Wars enterprise.

enterprise. Cost and legal matters in Central Florida with Gov Ron DeSantis or Southern California.

Technical advancement and growth opportunities, whether at Universal Orlando or Walt Disney World Resort in Tokyo.

Disney ultimately answers to shareholders, so while Disney CEO Bob Iger holds the reigns, it doesn’t mean he can act unilaterally. From adding new counsel to executive-level shuffling within the Disney Board, change is in the air from prices to passes to streaming. In many cases, this means a cancellation that impacts Disney fans.

Disney Park Cancels New Year’s Eve Plans

According to the official site, Disney cancels its “New Year’s Eve” plans at Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea. All it states is that they will not be presented on December 31, 2023. The announcement comes early enough for those planning a Disney Vacation to adapt their New Year’s plans, ringing in 2024 in any way they choose (except at Disney Park Tokyo).

Walt Disney Imagineering and Changing Guest Plans

As a result of ever-shifting calendars, guests look to the official site to check in on the Disneyland Park schedule. It features the theme park ticket price and opportunities for that ideal reservation, letting trippers plan their Disney World vacation without stress.

Especially since the cancellation was declared so far in advance, it offers anyone with a theme park reservation the chance to tweak their plans and adjust accordingly. While, in this case, the cancellation impacts the Tokyo Disney Resort, the phenomenon is present at any theme park.

Japan Remains a Popular Walt Disney Company Theme Park Locale

Despite some turnout issues surrounding Walt Disney Worlds, Tokyo Disney Resort is so popular that it actually crashed the website (briefly). While the New Year’s plans are canceled, plenty of other options remain, including experimental attractions like Fortress Explorations or classics like Soaring: Fantastic Flight.

Related: Popular Disneyland Ride Closing Indefinitely This Summer

The list of cancellations and changes is updated regularly, so guests with plans can account for differences and adapt.

What do you think about canceling the New Year’s Celebration? Share in the comments below!