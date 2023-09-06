Bob Chapek Says Working at Disney Was “Hell” in New Bombshell Report

A new statement from former Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Chapek is making the rounds.

A new report from CNBC highlights both Bob Iger’s retirement from The Walt Disney Company as well as Bob Chapek’s brief tenure as CEO, revealing some very interesting key details about the relationship between Disney and Chapek.

One of the biggest bombshells in this new report regarding the two Bobs, a “bobshell” if you will, claims that Chapek confided to a friend that his time spent serving as CEO of The Walt Disney Company was “about three years of hell.” Chapek was also reportedly worried that Iger secretly wanted his job back. Iger announced his retirement in late 2019, with Chapek stepping in in early 20220. To gather this information, CNBC spoke to around 25 people who claimed to have worked closely with both Bob Iger and Bob Chapek between 2020 and 2022.

Chapek issued the following statement to CNBC through a spokesperson:

Bob is proud of the work he did in the course of his 30-year career at Disney, particularly during his nearly three-year run as CEO, steering the company through the unprecedented challenges of the pandemic and setting the course for business transformation as he and his team took the disruptive yet necessary steps for business revitalization and long-term growth.

Bob Chapek will go down as one of the most controversial figures to ever work at The Walt Disney Company, though this reputation was not entirely his own fault. Chapek took over Disney at a very key time for the company. Bob Iger had spent several decades with Disney and had proven himself to be competent, compassionate, and consumer-oriented. There’s always controversy when leadership changes, and Disney is no different. However, Chapek could not have stepped in at a worse time, being handed the reigns of CEO right before a global pandemic would forever change the world as we knew it.

The outbreak of COVID-19 crippled not just Disney but the global economy, with millions of people still dealing with the effects to this very day. Disney had a hard time, with theaters taking a big hit in viewership and ticket sales. The Disney theme parks were forced to close, meaning attendance and profits dropped on this side of the business as well.

Under the leadership of Chapek, the Disney theme park specifically changed a lot. Chapek introduced Disney Genie, Genie+, and Lightning Lane to theme park guests, services that are incredibly costly. The sheer price of a Disney World or Disneyland vacation went up considerably under Chapek. Chapek was also blamed for The Walt Disney Company’s somewhat botched response to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis‘ highly controversial “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

Guests saw the permanent closure of multiple attractions in the Disney parks under Chapek, with the most notable being Disney’s Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser in Walt Disney World. Chapek served as Disney’s CEO when this experience was up and running, but it was clear that it was not all smooth sailing.

This immersive hotel experience transported guests onto the fictional Halcyon ship as they embarked on a two-night, cruise-like experience. This, of course, came at an incredibly high cost. This attraction-hotel hybrid did not pan out, with Bob Iger revealing that Disney’s Galactic Starcruier would be closing permanently in 2023, less than a year after it opened.

While it’s easy to blame Bob Chapek for a lot of the failures of Disney in recent years, Bob Iger has not reintegrated back into The Walt Disney Company as smoothly as many would have hoped. Iger has already found himself in hot water after comments he made regarding the Hollywood strikes went viral. One really can’t blame Chapek for having negative feelings about Disney, especially with the way his time ended at the company. Just weeks after successfully snagging a contract extension as CEO, Disney voted to remove him from the company. Chapek would of course, be replaced by Bob Iger, who plans to serve for the next several years.

