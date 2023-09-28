Cemetery Opens at Iconic Disneyland Resort

A cemetery at Disney?

Disney Guests are guaranteed to have an absolutely magical time, no matter where they end up visiting. From Disneyland in California to Walt Disney World in Florida, there’s no end to the incredible rides, attractions, shows, parades, food, drinks, and shopping experiences at guests’ fingertips. This extends to the international suite of Disney parks and resorts too, with some of these locations offering Walt Disney Iagneerings best work yet.

Over the years, we’ve seen Disney create some of the most legendary theme park rides and attractions of all time. Rides like Haunted Mansion, Space Mountain, Matterhorn Bobsleds, and Peter Pan’s Flight have all been entertaining guests for decades, with newer, more modern adventures like Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT and TRON Lightcyle/Run at Magic Kingdom providing even higher-intensity thrills for guests.

However, one Disney attraction has remained the most legendary and the most spooky.

There may not be a more iconic Disney park attraction than the Haunted Mansion, with a version of this creepy experience being found at every single Disney park and resort across the world, each with its own unique spin of course. The two versions found in America are fairly similar, though each one has a distinct exterior.

The ride itself has become so popular that Disney made not one but two feature-length live-action film adaptions of Haunted Mansion, with the second version releasing earlier in 2023. The film stars legendary Hollywood names like Danny DeVito and Owen Wilson, as well as newer stars like Tiffany Haddish and Lakeith Stanfield. It’s safe to say that Haunted Mansion has become larger than just a Disney theme park ride and no stands as its own pop culture phenomenon.

However, the rides found at these Disney theme parks are able to capture the true essence of this property, especially at Disneyland Paris.

At Disneyland Pars, guests looking for the Haunted Mansion will be out of luck, with the resort’s version of this legendary dark ride actually going under the name Phantom Manor. This attraction features a brand-new story and is perhaps one of the coolest-looking versions of the ride in the world.

In Disneyland Paris, Phantom Manor tells the story of a haunting father who is controlling his daughter’s love life from beneath the grave. The ride can be found at Disneyland Park and pulls in a Frontierland aesthetic due to its Thunder Mesa location in the Park. The ride is notorious for how dark it is, both literally and figuratively. Disney even removed some of the more adult theming from the attraction earlier this year.

Part of this dark theming includes a cemetery, of course. Boot Hill is the name of a local cemetery located next to Phantom Manor in Disneyland Paris, allowing guests to walk by it. This location remained closed for quite some time but has since returned.

Boot Hill Cemetery is the final resting place for the Ravenswood family, a key figure of the ride’s story. The cemetery’s reopening was recently confirmed by DLPbonsplans on X, who excitedly shared the news.

The Disneyland Paris Resort is home to many incredible and classic rides, such as Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, Space Mountain, “it’s a small world,” Pirates of the Caribbean, and many others.

Disneyland Paris is also home to Avengers Campus, a Marvel-themed land that allows guests to live out their own superhero (or supervillain) fantasies.

Do you enjoy Haunted Mansion? What’s your favorite ride or attraction at Disney?