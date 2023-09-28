Fans Petition for Batman Actor Jensen Ackles to Join ‘Star Wars’ Franchise

As Dave Filoni’s hit Ahsoka series continues to wind down on Disney+, hope is quickly dying for fans hoping to see the live-action debut of a beloved character from Star Wars Rebels. But if internet speculation and “fancasts” are anything to go by, a popular actor from DC’s extended universe could take over the role for future projects — if Lucasfilm chooses to listen.

The penultimate episode of Star Wars’ latest spinoff series, Ahsoka, premiered on Disney’s streamer on Tuesday, making the stakes even higher for Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo), Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), and their allies as Grand Admiral Thrawn’s (Lars Mikkelsen) return to the known galaxy threatens to destroy the New Republic they fought so hard to build.

During the episode, Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi), while catching up with Sabine on the distant graveyard planet of Peridea, mentioned a familiar character from Star Wars Rebels: Garazeb “Zeb” Orrelios (Steve Blum). While we didn’t get much of an explanation as to what he’s been up to other than “training recruits,” it came as a relief to audiences to know that Ezra’s Ghost crewmate was, in fact, alive and well.

While Zeb has yet to make his debut in Ahsoka, fans got to see the Lasat Honor Guard in full, live-action glory in The Mandalorian Season 3, marking his first canon appearance since the Rebels finale in 2018.

And naturally, if there’s Zeb, former ISB Agent Alexsandr Kallus (David Oyelowo) can usually be found not far behind. However, we have yet to actually hear any mention of the Imerial-officer-turned-Fulcrum in Ahsoka, and those hoping to see Kallus’ live-action debut are preparing to be disappointed.

Still, that hasn’t stoped Rebels fans from sharing their fancasts for who they think should portray Kallus in live-action. And one actor in particular best known for his role in the CW’s long-running Supernatural series seems to be a top choice.

On X (formerly known as Twitter), the Star Wars community has been buzzing about Kallus’ hypothetical live-action casting. Among the names frequently mentioned are actors like Marvel alum Wyatt Russell, Game of Thrones’ Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, and perhaps, most importantly, Jensen Ackles, who voices Batman in DC’s animated Tomorrowverse movies.

If Agent Kallus from ‘Star Wars Rebels’ ever gets a live action debut in the Star Wars universe, here’s my top choices for the role: 1) Nikolaj Coster-Waldau 2) Wyatt Russell 3) Jensen Ackles Who would you like to see take on the role?

If Agent Kallus from ‘Star Wars Rebels’ ever gets a live action debut in the Star Wars universe, here’s my top choices for the role: 1) Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

2) Wyatt Russell

3) Jensen Ackles Who would you like to see take on the role? pic.twitter.com/FtxafHmTIL — Logan Smith (@ATouchOfLogan) September 25, 2023

While fans have been on-board with Coster-Waldau and, especially, Russell, others pointed out Ackles’ striking resemblance to Kallus, particularly during his time as Solider Boy in Season 3 of Prime Video’s The Boys:

If they ever bring Kallus into live action, I nominate Jensen Ackles to play him (specifically with his soldier boy look) cause hear me out…

If they ever bring Kallus into live action, I nominate Jensen Ackles to play him (specifically with his soldier boy look) cause hear me out… pic.twitter.com/NNZvguAT7u — 💔summer₁₂₇💔 (@TYsNeverending) September 24, 2023

So, what are the odds of Agent Kallus popping up in Dave Filoni’s “Mando-Verse” somewhere down the line? Well, with Ahsoka picking up many of the loose plot threads introduced in Rebels, there’s certainly potential for Kallus to have a more prominent role in the yet-unconfirmed Season 2.

The former ISB officer would certainly be an asset to the New Republic, considering he worked closely with Thrawn in the years leading up to the fall of the Galactic Empire. His story is also seemingly unfinished, with Rebels leaving Kallus’ story glaringly open-ended after Zeb took him to the planet Lira San following the war’s end.

Zeb’s appearance in either Ahsoka or Filoni’s upcoming “Mando-Verse” crossover event also seems imminent, given that Star Wars clearly went through the effort to bring Zeb to life in live-action via an extremely detailed CGI model. Considering Zeb and Kallus’ close relationship, it would be unusual for Star Wars to leave the ex-Imperial officer out of the equation, unless writers can give good enough of an explanation for his absence.

For now, Ackles has remained silent on his potential Star Wars casting despite the numerous fan petitions calling for him to play Kallus in live-action, and it’s unlikely he ever will — unless Lucasfilm decides to do a little fan service for Rebels viewers. But regardless, it’s safe to assume that fans would be overjoyed to see Kallus in any future Star Wars project, no matter which actor is lucky enough to land the role.

Who would you want to see play Agent Kallus in a live-action Star Wars project? Share your picks in the comments below.