The Best Vacation Destinations in the MCU, Ranked

You’ve just pitched up to Earth-19999 — or “Earth-616”, if you’re Kevin Feige.

… And you’re looking for a sweet vacay spot somewhere in the galaxy. Okay, perhaps keeping it to a single universe is a little boring — let’s say you’ve got some sort of Multiverse-traversing ability (think: America Chavez) or magical artifact, likely acquired from Doctor Strange’s Sanctum Sanctorum. Where do you head for the best superpower-themed vacation?

Wait… What Is the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

Okay, you’ve either been living under a rock or just not a fan of superhero media. (That’s okay — that doesn’t exclude you from having a hypothetically great trip to a totally fictional destination!)

For starters, Marvel Studios, led by Kevin Feige, manages a diverse array of superheroes adapted from Marvel Comics. Since the late 2000s, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has maintained its dominance in the film industry, starting with 2008’s Iron Man, eventually leading to a substantial lineup of superpowered individuals in the MCU. This was vividly portrayed on the big screen when they united to confront Thanos in the epic showdown of Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019), signifying the conclusion of Phase Three in the MCU’s Infinity Saga.

After bidding farewell to Marvel icons like Robert Downey Jr. in his role as Tony Stark/Iron Man and Chris Evans as Steve Rogers/Captain America, Marvel enthusiasts and audiences have been treated to a continually expanding array of films. Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) officially concluded with the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022).

As fans eagerly looked forward to Phase Six, the highly anticipated film of that year, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania (2023), was poised to kickstart the Secret Wars storyline within Phase Five of the Multiverse Saga. The 2023 lineup also included several much-anticipated titles, some of which had been previewed during San Diego Comic Con’s Hall H event.

How do we define the “best vacation destination”?

What’s the absolute top-tier, exotic holiday destination you could possibly visit?

Naturally, we have to look at the definition of “best” — and that means looking at everything that makes a good vacation good!

It doesn’t need to necessarily be somewhere that “ticks all the vacation boxes”. It really should be about providing the visitor a unique experience, offering something that only that place in particular is able to offer. Whether it’s offering the ultimate relaxation, an expansive cultural experience, or a mad adventure — it’s really about how good the location is at doing its thing. Therefore, it really ought to be selling a whole package — that leaves out places like the Kree home planet Hala from Captain Marvel (2019), which doesn’t really do “vacation” all that well on account of the “severely authoritarian Kree state”.

Regarding what locations we’ll be accepting into our top list, it’s probably only fair to accept known places in MCU history (and time). That means places that may not technically exist at the current MCU timeline still count in this ranking. We’re also assuming all these places are operating in a state of peacetime. Because no one wants their vacation interrupted by anything as pesky as Thanos. There will also be the assumption that the home population is not actively/openly hostile towards you or other visitors.

Ranking the MCU’s Top Vacation Destinations, From Worst To Best

7. The Quantum Realm

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Quantum Realm from the Ant-Man series of films is not portrayed as the most traditional vacation destination — but it does have some unique qualities that might appeal to certain travelers seeking unconventional experiences.

This universe within the greater Marvel universe can only be reached by being tiny on a “quantum” level — that is to say, you need some serious Pym Particle power to even think about venturing there.

Is it visually stunning, though? And ripe with potential for life-changing experiences.

However, it’s important to remember that the Quantum Realm is not without its risks and challenges. Time distortion and unpredictable phenomena are inherent dangers, and access to this realm typically requires specialized technology or magical abilities, making it inaccessible to most travelers. While it may not be a traditional vacation spot, the Quantum Realm’s unique qualities could captivate adventurers and scientists looking for a one-of-a-kind experience.

Warning: vacationing in the Quantum Realm is not for the faint of heart. Side effects may include “never returning to the normal world”, which is also unfortunate.

6. Sakaar

First seen and visited in Thor: Ragnarok (2017), the planet of Sakaar is definitely a… unique vacation destination. Boasting a multicultural atmosphere like no other, the galaxy’s “trash planet” is never short of interesting people, places, and entertainment. In fact, entertainment is more or less the name of the game —

due to its exotic and otherworldly environment, vibrant multicultural population, grand arena for gladiatorial battles, advanced technology, Sakaar is the perfect backdrop for a healthy spot of gambling and a thrilling adventure into galactic hedonism.

Of course, you do not want to get on The Grandmaster’s bad side.

If you do ingratiate yourself to him however, you’ll be treated like a king — that means birthday-ready custom spacecraft, private gladiatorial arena viewing boxes, and simpering attendants — fail to impress, and you might see the end of the infamous Melt Stick.

Overall, the planet of Sakaar offers a visually stunning and thrilling experience, although visitors ought to be aware that it comes with its share of dangers, including unpredictable rulers and a harsh environment. For travelers seeking an adventurous and out-of-this-world vacation, Sakaar presents an enticing and unconventional choice.

5. Knowhere

Honestly, if you’re visiting post-Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) & Co.’s re-establishment on the planet, it’s a pretty sweet place to visit.

At least compared to the other Marvel movie locations we’ve already covered!

This hodge-podge civilization-in-progress is the home to the Guardians of the Galaxy — it may seem like a lawless outpost known for its rough and unpredictable atmosphere, making it a risky choice for tourists — but in fact, the Guardians have more or less gutted and reconfigured the Celestial’s head to resemble something a little more visitor-friendly.

You’ll likely be able to hang out with Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper) and Groot (Vin Diesel), as well as the adorable Cosmo the Spacedog (Maria Bakalova). Christmas is also the ideal season for a trip to Knowhere! You might even catch some sweet street performances of “I Don’t Know What Christmas Is (But Christmastime Is Here)”, if you’re lucky.

4. Talokan

Talokan as seen in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022), ruled by Namor in the Atlantic Ocean, is home to the Talokanil. Millennia ago, a meteor containing vibranium crashed into the Atlantic Ocean near the Yucatán. The vibranium sank to the sea floor but affected underwater plant life near the surface. In 1571, a Yucatán-Mayan tribe faced smallpox from Spanish colonizers and prayed to a Mayan deity. One tribesman found a vibranium-rich plant, which they consumed, giving them blue skin and gills. They migrated to the Puerto Rico Trench and established an underwater civilization 12,000 feet deep — and the rest is history!

If the Talokanil are particularly friendly to you, you can be guaranteed some of the best tours out there — the unique underwater settlement is second to none! Witness the Vibranium-infused lifestyle of the local population, the amazing architecture, and their worship of the godlike figure Namor (King of Talokan

AKA K’uk’ulkan) — Talokan is a destination that just can’t be beat.

3. Asgard

Asgard is just one of those places.

Asgard is an absolutely alluring vacation destination with majestic vistas and mythological history, complete with grand palaces and breathtaking landscapes. It offers a unique cultural experience, allowing travelers to immerse themselves in Asgardian customs and traditions, including festivals and feasts. Asgard is also a realm where advanced technology and magic coexist, providing a fascinating blend of the futuristic and the mystical!

Visitors should also be aware that the realm has experienced its fair share of conflicts and upheavals (several of which were directly a result of Thor Odinson (Chris Hemsworth) and Loki Laufeyson/Loki Odinson (Tom Hiddleston)), having been at war with several opposing realms at various points in time. We also won’t touch on god-ruler Odin’s “warmongering dictator” past.

Definitely visit for the endless beer and mead, where you can partake in the quaint local custom of smashing your stein or tankard on the ground and simply demanding “ANOTHER!”.

2. Ta Lo

1. Wakanda