Bears Aren’t the Problem, Snakes and Gator Attacks at Disney World

From Winnie the Pooh and Baloo to Wendell and Big Al, Disney World has been the home to many famous bears. If you’ve been watching newsfeeds, the Magic Kingdom had a visitor of the furry, honey-guzzling variety this week.

Although the black bear seen in the park was a surprise, this isn’t rare at Walt Disney World. Bears are only one of the many species seen in the wilderness preserve surrounding Disney’s Park property, and they aren’t the only species to make it past the gates.

Critter Country at Disney World

A common feature many Disney Park guests frequently overlook is that the entirety of Disney World sits on a nature preserve. Ergo, it’s well within the vicinity of many habitats of various organisms.

The company has done wonders in the name of conservation, and Disney has limited its development and left much of the Florida property undisturbed in the name of preservation. However, that doesn’t mean the animals stay on their turf.

The bear sighting this week is only the most recent occurrence of wildlife encroaching onto park property, but it’s far from the most bizarre. Although most guests might not expect any ursine activity outside of the Country Bear Jamboree, they aren’t the only species that have made headlines.

If guests have a low tolerance for snakes and other serpentine creatures, they might want to rethink visiting the Florida Park, especially the golf courses. Multiple massive snake sightings have been reported in and around Disney property, and some have even slithered into Animal Kingdom enclosures.

A report from April, 2023 shared footage of a live snake with its prey in its mouth slithering into the waters of Typhoon Lagoon. While many guests were completely undisturbed, it did break briefly pop the Disney bubble watching the snake join in on the lazy river.

Of course, snakes aren’t the only reptilian residents seen in and around the Disney Parks. After all, what’s a trip to the Sunshine State without seeing at least one alligator?

Alligators are a common species found throughout the wetlands and marshes of Florida, and Disney World has seen more than a few. However, recent events have seen a shift in conservation methods towards the animals.

After a shocking alligator attack at a Disney resort in 2016, Disney has relocated hundreds of gators on its property. As seen in the news clip above, 226 gators have been removed from the area since the event.

It should be clearly stated that bears, snakes, and gators shouldn’t deter future guests from visiting the Parks, as Disney has strengthened protocols for these rare situations. Disney World might be the place where dreams come true, but mother nature is the far superior force.

Have you witnessed any wildlife encounters at Disney? Tell Inside the Magic in the comments below!