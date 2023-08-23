Universal Orlando Announces All-New Wizarding World Experience

Universal Orlando Resort has confirmed an all-new experience heading to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter on select nights this Autumn.

Universal Orlando – Halloween Horror Nights Coming Next Weekend

We are officially in the single digits countdown for HHN 32. It seems like forever ago that Universal announced which houses, scare zones, and icons would be headlining this year’s event.

A few weeks ago, Universal gave us the lowdown on the creepy houses and spooky zones they’re cooking up for this year’s HHN. Each haunted house dive deep into a unique theme and story that revolves around the year’s mysterious character, Dr. Oddfellow. But there’s a little exception for the houses based on existing stuff. Here’s the official scoop on the haunted houses they’ve spilled the beans on:

The Exorcist: Believer

Chucky: Ultimate Kill Count

Universal Monsters: Unmasked

Dr. OddFellows Twisted Origins

Dueling Dragons Choose Thy Fate

Yeti Campground Kills

The Darkest Deal

Bloodmoon Dark Offerings

Stranger Things 4

The Last Of Us

Universal also dropped all the scare zones coming this year, which appear to intertwine with the icon, Dr. Oddfellow, and compile a story that will give fans a big fright as they make their way through Universal Studios. Here are the scare zones:

Dr. Oddfellow’s Collection of Horrors

Dark Zodiac

Jungle of Doom: Expedition Horror

Vamp ’69: Summer of Blood

Shipyard 32: Horrors Unhinged

But a rumor was released over a month ago about the potential of HHN 32 coming to the Wizarding World for the first time. That rumor was confirmed by Universal and industry insiders yesterday morning.

Death Eaters Coming for the First Time Ever to Diagon Alley During HHN 32

Inside The Magic reported on this rumor weeks ago, and it turns out that the person who wrote on this matter was right yet again, as Universal and industry insiders have officially confirmed the news that Death Eaters are coming to Diagon Alley for the first time during select nights from September 1 through November 4 for HHN 32.

NEW: Death Eaters will appear for the first time ever in Diagon Alley at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando Resort select dates September 1 through November 4. pic.twitter.com/qV5oVWWoOY — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) August 22, 2023

Scott Gustin on Twitter confirmed the news after Universal Orlando also posted to social media, letting fans and guests know that Death Eaters would arrive at Diagon Alley on select nights during Halloween Horror Nights.

For the first time ever, Death Eaters, a group of Voldemort’s most devoted followers, roam Diagon Alley in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, looking to find others willing to show loyalty to the Dark Lord’s cause. pic.twitter.com/Kd2kyxbtIr — Halloween Horror Nights (@HorrorNightsORL) August 22, 2023

The official Universal website also mentions the following:

This interactive live entertainment experience puts guests face-to-face with these fanatic witches and wizards as they roam through London, lurk their way through the cobbled streets of Knockturn Alley, and challenge guests to join the Dark Lord.

The Death Eaters have been inside the Wizarding World at Islands of Adventure inside Hogsmeade. They would appear sometimes after the Hogwarts Castle nighttime show on select nights, but that show is closed indefinitely and will be returning at some point shortly.

