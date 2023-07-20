All-New Experience Coming to Universal’s Wizarding World

You heard that right, ladies and gentlemen; HHN 32 is heading to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter but not in the way you’re thinking.

The Wizarding World – HHN 32 Updates So Far From Universal Orlando Resort

Universal Studios Florida dropped massive updates last week on what’s coming to Halloween Horror Nights this year. Announced last Thursday, Stranger Things 4 (2022) is coming as Guests will take on Vecna in all his glory through his haunted house. Universal Orlando Resort released a brand-new television promotion for its upcoming HHN 32 event, revealing a couple of haunted houses confirmed for this year’s hauntingly-good event. The commercial indicates that Stranger Things 4 (2022) is coming to Halloween Horror Nights this year. This would mark the second time the Stranger Things franchise has come to Universal Studios HHN. Stranger Things did come to HHN 27 in 2018. Universal Studios Hollywood announced they would also get a Universal Stranger Things 4 house this year. But that’s not all Universal unveiled to Guests and fans.

Universal announced today that HHN 32 would extend its time this year through November 4. The event has added four more days, which was initially going to end on October 31, making it over on Halloween Day. But with high demand for this popular and highly-anticipated event, Universal boldly extended the event further through the beginning of November, giving Guests more of a chance to purchase their tickets and attend the spooktacular event. Many rumors have come out of Universal on which houses or IPs will return or debut this year for HHN 32. Inside The Magic reported on one particular rumor weeks before the official announcement was released. There have even been rumors of a Lady Gaga house coming this year to HHN 32, but Universal Orlando Resort has confirmed nothing. Universal also announced this morning the frequent fear passes coming to HNN 32 for Guests looking to go multiple days. Starting today, Guests can purchase their frequent fear pass through the official Universal website and will have the option to visit the Park for this spooktacular Halloween event more than once to get their dose of fear-filled. The passes will go from one tier to another, allowing you to pick and choose.

But the news fans have been waiting for is the announcement that HHN 32 is coming to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter and the outside portion of Diagon Alley, according to recent reports inside the Park. Here’s what we know.

Halloween Horror Nights Is Coming to Diagon Alley and More?

According to recent reports from fans updating Guests online on what’s happening throughout Universal Studios Park, some interesting things have popped up throughout London and within the Diagon Alley portion of the Wizarding World.

The above images came from a Guest going through Diagon Alley inside Universal Studios Florida. You can see some new props and interesting fog machines in the pictures, leading the fanbase to speculate on what could be coming to this area. Theme Park Express on Twitter also posted the following images with the following comments:

More Halloween Horror Nights related themed crates in Diagon and even Knockturn Alley with lighting and possible fog machines! #HHN #HHN32 pic.twitter.com/RUXtEq2R6G — Theme Park Express (@ThemeParkExpres) July 19, 2023

The props are speculated to be for Halloween Horror Nights 32, as a recent announcement was released indicating that the famous and villainous Death Eaters would be arriving this year in time for the biggest Halloween event of the year, HHN32. Universal Parks News Today reported that the Death Eaters would be coming to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Diagon Alley this year throughout select nights for HHN 32. Again, this is purely speculation and should be taken with a grain of salt. However, with the recent photos released from inside Diagon Alley and Knockturn Alley showing crates and possible fog machines, one can determine that something HHN-related is coming to the Wizarding World this year.

Theme Park Express on Twitter also reported on crates and more HHN-related items arriving at the London portion of the Wizarding World:

London may be gettin in on Halloween Horror Nights as well with these new crates and baggage! #HHN #HHN32 pic.twitter.com/7laaH9o60P — Theme Park Express (@ThemeParkExpres) July 19, 2023

While no official announcement has been released from Universal Studios Florida, one can determine, based on what is happening in the Park, especially in the Wizarding World portion, that something Halloween Horror Nights-related is coming to Diagon Alley and more.

Warner Bros, Warner Bros Discovery, and Warner Bros Entertainment INC. have been hard at work getting the Harry Potter fan club back into the world they love so much. Hogwarts Legacy was released on several video game platforms this year and performed well. JK Rowling had a hand in helping mold this world into something any witch or wizard would want to play time and time again. Currently, Hogsmeade Village at Universals Islands of Adventure offers Guests the chance to enter Hogwarts Castle through the Forbidden Journey attraction, where you get to see Headmaster Albus Dumbledore, the Defense Against the Dark Arts classroom, some wand magic, Draco Malfoy, and more as you journey through icon scenes from the Harry Potter movie the ride is based on, which is a culmination of several of the Harry Potter films, along with some scenes from the first Harry Potter book. Be wary of the Forbidden Forest, which you can also experience on Hagrid’s Motorbike Adventure. The Harry Potter franchise comes to life over at Universal Studios Florida as well as Guests board the Hogwarts Express inside Kings Cross Station, which also takes Guests to Hogsmeade Station. Enjoy a chocolate frog as you make you through iconic scenes from the Harry Potter series. Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry also boasts a phenomenal view as you make your way throughout Hogsmeade. Rumor has it that J K Rowling is also assisting in the development of the expansion coming to the Wizarding World in 2025 at Epic Universe, where Guests could see Newt Scamander from the Fantastic Beasts series, which are three films made out of the original textbook-turned-book.

Stay tuned to Inside The Magic for further updates on this recent development.