Trader Joe’s Is Recreating Disneyland’s Worst Snack

Popular grocery chain Trader Joe’s has always separated itself from other grocery stores because of its unique food offerings. This time, they are leaving their mark with one of Disneyland Resort’s most controversial snacks.

Related: Disney’s Dole Whip Is Finally Coming To Your Home

Founded by Joe Coulombe, Trader Joe’s has consistently been recognized for its excellent customer experience, low prices, and a bevy of unique options that can’t be found at any other grocery store. This includes foods like Cookie Butter, Unexpected Cheddar, and Everything But the Bagel Seasoning.

The grocery store chain is also recognized for its plethora of pickle items. Pickle potato chips, pickle mustard, pickle hummus, and even pickle seasoning have been known by frequent customers to mark the beginning of summer. This year, Trader Joe’s is taking things a step further with a Theme Park-inspired appetizer: mini pickle corn dogs. And the reactions are mixed.

Trader Joe’s Brings the Pickle Dog Home

Related: Disney Has Gone Too Far: EPCOT Unveils Pickle Milkshake

Back in 2021, Blue Ribbon Corn Dogs grabbed everyone’s attention with what may be its weirdest creation to date: a pickle corn dog. Known as the Pickle Dog, this carnival food dream is a hot dog on a stick encased in a giant pickle, dipped in batter, covered in bread crumbs, and deep fried. While this already seemed questionable to some Guests, things got taken up a notch when served with peanut butter as a dipping sauce.

As is the case with any pickle product, the response is divisive. Everyone either absolutely loves or completely loathes the Pickle Dog, and it’s easy to understand why. This corn dog has a ton of flavor and can be overwhelming, especially when you add peanut butter to the mix.

Naturally, Trader Joe’s had to get in on this action. However, this isn’t exactly the same thing. Instead of a gigantic corn dog, the Perfectly Pickled Pups are mini corn dog appetizers, perfectly sized for kids or having some friends over. On top of that, the dog isn’t encased in a briney cage. Instead, pickle seasoning is in the batter.

Just like the monstrosity found in Downtown Disney at Disneyland Resort, reviews have been mixed. Some have claimed it’s Trader Joe’s best new appetizer, while other customers simply called it a “salt bomb.” That being said, everyone agrees that this version does not work with peanut butter. Instead, a nice mustard is the way to go.

In the end, there is no way that the Perfectly Pickled Pups can compete with the Pickle Dog. The Pups seem like something you can try once and never think about it again. Meanwhile, the Pickle Dog is an event on par with any ride or show at Walt Disney World Resort or any Disney Park. In other words, the Pups are bumper cars at a carnival. The Dog is Splash Mountain.

What’s your opinion on Disney’s Pickle Dog? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!