Police Involved During Disneyland Ride Emergency

Police reportedly arrived at the scene during an incident at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California.

Disneyland is known for being “The Happiest Place on Earth,” with a long list of incredible rides and attractions for guests to discover. Over the years, experiences like Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, Space Mountain, and Matterhorn Bobsleds have entertained and enthralled guests, making the Disneyland Resort one of the most popular vacation destinations on the planet.

Unfortunately, bad things happen at Disney, despite the family-friendly atmosphere Disney and its employees attempt to promote. In the last few months, we’ve seen quite a few incidents occur at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World, ranging anywhere from ride breakdowns to full-on fistfights. Guests are also, unfortunately, the victim of theft, whether it be carjacking or personal property inside the actual Disney parks.

Recently, a troubling situation occurred in Disneyland, with local authorities getting involved at a specific fan-favorite attraction.

According to various reports from guests, police were present at the Disneyland Resort Tuesday evening at the Disneyland Resort. Cops reportedly arrived at the scene at Disneyland’s Big Thunder Mountain Railroad attraction, which is a western-theed roller coaster. Big Thunder Mountain Railroad can be found at various other Disney parks and resorts across the globe, including the Walt Disney World Resort in Magic Kingdom and the Disneyland Paris Resort in Chessy, France.

In response to the initial report, several guests commented on what they saw occur. One guest asked, “is this why it was down from, like, 9pm onward? did it ever come back up and THEN this happened? or was this the reason itself?”

At this time, an incident has not been officially confirmed, but Big Thunder Mountain Railroad was closed later Tuesday night, indicating a situation did occur.

We will continue to monitor this situation and update our story as needed.

