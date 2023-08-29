Pedro Pascal and Chris Hemsworth Team-Up Movie Causes Massive Bidding War

Pedro Pascal and Chris Hemsworth might be two of the biggest movie stars on the planet, and that stardom has led to their new film causing a massive bidding war. The pair of fan-favorite actors will team up for the first time, causing mayhem between Amazon and Netflix.

Related: Pedro Pascal Ditching ‘Star Wars,’ Moving to HBO

Pedro Pascal has been carving out a path for himself in the television circuit, as he has been the star of The Mandalorian and The Last Of Us. Chris Hemsworth has also been doing some of the same, as he starred in the Limitless docuseries on Disney+, which involved him putting his body through the wringer for survival. That’s not to mention his hopeful return to the MCU.

Both stars have also been dominating the movie scene, as Hemsworth has once again returned to Netflix to star in Extraction II, which sees him return as Tyler Rake. At the Tudum Netflix event, Hemsworth also revealed that a third Extraction film is also in the works. That’s not to mention the Mad Max Furiosa prequel he is starring in, the Hulk Hogan biopic, and the Transformers animated series.

Pascal is prepping for The Mandalorian Season 4, The Last of Us Season 2, and Gladiator 2—just to name a few. It’s a wonder how these gentlemen have time to do much of anything. However, the show business gods have decided to bless everyone with a team-up movie for these superstars.

Pedro Pascal and Chris Hemsworth Team Up For ‘Crime 101’

It is strange that it has taken this long for Pedro Pascal and Chris Hemsworth to appear in a film together, but that is finally happening. According to Deadline, the pair will be starring in Crime 101, an adaptation of a novella of the same name.

In the same vein as Heat from 1995, the film will center around a jewel thief attempting one final score while Detective Lou Lubesnick is hunting him. The jewel scores are linked to the Columbia cartels, though Lubesnick seems to have a different idea about what transpires.

We are unsure who Pedro Pascal and Chris Hemsworth will be portraying in the film, as both have played some authority in films and shows. Pascal became a hit by starring in Narcos as Javier Pena. Hemsworth also stars as Tyler Rake, as previously mentioned. If we are being honest, it would be great to see either star as the “villain” of the film.

The film is being bid on by both Amazon and Netflix, and it appears that reports indicate that Amazon is ahead of the race. Deadline also stated that it might cost $100 million to secure the rights for this film, which makes sense.

Pedro Pascal and Chris Hemsworth are big enough draws on their own, but appearing in a film together might pull in a ridiculous amount of numbers to whatever streamer the film lands at.

Considering the industry strikes are still raging on, this film will likely not be allowed to move forward with production until they are concluded, meaning we won’t see this film for possibly a couple of years. Still, it is pretty exciting that they are finally set to team up with one another. Marvel fans have been begging Pascal to join the MCU, and the same can be said for Star Wars fans and Hemsworth.

Related: Marvel Removes Chris Hemsworth, Goes All in on Tom Hiddleston

Though that might never happen, at least we can see the pair potentially try and take one another down in this new crime drama.

What do you think of Chris Hemsworth and Pedro Pascal teaming up for a movie? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!