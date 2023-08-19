Pedro Pascal Ditching ‘Star Wars,’ Moving to HBO

Pedro Pascal is arguably one of the most beloved actors in Hollywood right now. Though the industry strikes have kept any movement from happening with most productions, it has been revealed that his hit series has been extended.

Pascal has been the face, or rather, the armor of a franchise—as he is currently the star of The Mandalorian. Star Wars has become the main force of the man’s fandom, bringing in many fans to drool over his acting prowess. However, his time as Din Djarin has already started to be affected.

Pascal was inside the armor during the shooting of the first and second seasons. Still, plenty of rumors have indicated the man has only been showing up in the studio to record voiceovers for Din. The actor also confirmed this in a roundtable interview with The Hollywood Reporter. According to Pascal:

“There was an extended amount of experimentation, being in the suit for a lot of it, and frankly, my body wasn’t up for the task as far as, like, the four months of it. But I was in it. I was in it a significant amount, an elastic amount (he pretends to tug at his neck, where the suit would chafe). But now we’ve figured it out, which is super cool, and amazingly, it gave me the opportunity to be able to go and do something else.”

Pedro Pascal also credited stunt actors like Brendan Wayne and Lateef Crowder for portraying the character in the series, mainly Wayne, who spends the most time in the Beskar armor. This makes perfect sense considering Pascal is currently 48 years old. We imagine having to wear a heavy armor set while shooting for hours on end would exhaust anyone.

Because of the strain on his body, Pascal has instead favored prerecording his lines in the studio and returning for another pass in case the direction of the episode changed or the lines needed to be cleaned up for any reason.

The Mandalorian also changed direction when creator Dave Filoni revealed that the show wasn’t about Din Djarin but Bo-Katan Kryze. Pedro Pascal could be working his way out of the Star Wars franchise, only having to appear in the culmination film from Filoni, where he can focus on his hit HBO series: The Last of Us.

Pedro Pascal Gearing Up for More of ‘The Last of Us’

Though the industry strikes have kept most productions at a standstill, it hasn’t stopped the creators from sharing excellent information with the fans. The latest news comes from The Last of Us series co-creator Craig Mazin. Mazin revealed the series’ direction, including how many seasons we expect to see. While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Mazin stated:

“Even if we have a principal debate about what is required to execute a second season, a third season, a fourth season, what I always know is that they are always working in good faith and appreciate the creative value of the show.”

Fans had initially thought that The Last of Us would be three seasons, with the second game being adapted into two seasons. However, it appears that Mazin had a small slip of the tongue, revealing that the series will have at least four seasons.

This means that Pedro Pascal will be in the series for at least three more seasons, assuming they keep to the story the way they have been. We won’t spoil what happens, but Pacal’s Joel will go through something rather significant in the confines of the second and third seasons.

With The Last of Us continuing and The Mandalorian up in the air, it sounds like Pedro Pascal will favor his HBO stint far more. The Mandalorian was rumored to be ditching its fourth season in favor of a movie, though that has since been debunked. Still, there is no telling when and if Lucasfilm plans to make another season.

We know that Dave Filoni is planning the film that wraps up The Mandalorian, Ahsoka, and The Book of Boba Fett. Filoni could save Din Djarin for that movie instead of bringing him back for another season. This is just wild speculation, but he wouldn’t need Pedro Pascal for anything other than recording lines anyway.

With the revelation that The Mandalorian is more about Bo-Katan, it could be how Din is slowly phased out of the franchise as well, allowing him to return in epic fashion for the movie and the story’s conclusion.

The Last of Us is a huge hit and a series that can net Pedro Pascal many awards for acting. He and Bella Ramsey have been incredible together, so we imagine the man will want to engage in this role for as long as possible.

