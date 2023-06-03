Watch Chris Hemsworth Do the Worst Arnold Schwarzenegger Impression Imaginable

We have to hand it to the marketing department for Netflix, as they rolled out one of the best campaigns for their current slate of upcoming action movies. For starters, they hired Arnold Schwarzenegger as the new Chief Action Officer. The famed action star is in a new action/comedy series called Fubar and has been hyping up other action properties like Extraction 2, which stars beloved Marvel star Chris Hemsworth. Now, Hemsworth has joined Schwarzenegger in a new ad featuring the worst impression of Arnold.

The original ad showcased Arnold Schwarzenegger sitting behind a desk as the new Chief Action Officer, where he was interrupted by a staff member asking if the explosions he ordered were good enough. Naturally, Schwarzenegger said, “Bigger.” The actor then talks through a sizzle reel of upcoming action shows and movies on Netflix like The Mother (starring Jennifer Lopez), Fubar (his new series), Extraction 2 (starring Hemsworth), and The Witcher Season 3 (starring Henry Cavill one final time).

There is no one more qualified to run an action department than Arnold Schwarzenegger, as the man has spent the better part of 40 years in action films that have all been highly successful.

However, Chris Hemsworth might be giving Schwarzenegger a run for his money, as the famed Thor actor has been appearing in more action-packed roles over the last five years. Extraction (2020) became a massive hit on Netflix, resulting in an almost immediate call for a sequel.

Hemsworth has some big shoes to fill and might now be on Schwarzenegger’s blacklist for giving arguably the worst impression of the storied actor.

Chris Hemsworth Mocks Arnold Schwarzenegger In New Ad

Netflix is continuing its showcase of action films, and Arnold Schwarzenegger as Chief Action Officer, as he is now joined in a new ad with Chris Hemsworth. At first, it’s a simple ad about Fubar and Extraction 2, but it quickly goes into some classic one-liners Schwarzenegger has been known for.

He suggests that Hemsworth knocks out an opponent’s teeth and says, “You were overdue for an extraction.” Hemsworth hilariously brushes off the one-liner suggestions. Next comes Hemsworth delivering arguably the worst Schwarzenegger impression ever, as Schwarzenegger suggests Hemsworth use a line on a helicopter.

Chris Hemsworth delivers the infamous “Get to the Chopper” line but is immediately choked up trying to imitate Schwarzenegger. He hilariously asks if Schwarzenegger hurts his throat when he says it. He follows this up by leaving the elevator and recounting the other famous, “Hasta la vista, baby,” before recoiling in his foolishness.

This is arguably one of the funniest ads we have seen in quite some time, and it’s excellent that Arnold Schwarzenegger can laugh at himself this way. We wonder how many takes it had to be without Hemsworth and Schwarzenegger laughing at the ridiculousness of this scene.

Extraction 2 releases on June 16 on Netflix, but there will be no Chris Hemsworth impersonation of Arnold in that movie.

How do you think Chirs Hemsworth did with his impression of Arnold Schwarzenegger? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!