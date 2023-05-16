Arnold Schwarzenegger Slams the ‘Terminator’ Franchise, but Says “It’s Not Done”

No one will deny that the Terminator franchise has decreased in quality in the last few years. That could be because the franchise attempted to continue with Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton instead of treating the films like the Alien franchise and finding new areas and people to explore. However, Schwarzenegger recently revealed his career plans and whether one of the most famous sci-fi properties will continue.

Related: Arnold Schwarzenegger to Take Over Disney’s $5 Billion Franchise

Arnold Schwarzenegger began his career in the 1970s with the film Hercules in New York. Though that gem of a film did not skyrocket him into superstardom, it would take until 1982’s Conan the Barbarian (1982) to truly showcase the actor as a viable blockbuster draw. The success of the Conan films would lead him directly into starring in The Terminator (1984), which arguably launched Schwarzenegger’s career into the stratosphere.

Even more so, when he was asked to return for Terminator 2: Judgement Day, very few actors can be a villain in one film and return as the hero in the sequel, but that is precisely what Schwarzenegger did. T2 would make around $520 million at the box office, which was absurd for 1991. It would be the year’s highest-grossing film and became the third-highest-grossing film during that period.

The science fiction elements in the film are said to be some of the best concocted, ensuring that both Arnold Schwarzenegger and James Cameron were going to be household names moving forward.

Through the years, many creators have tried to tackle the Terminator franchise, though the films have not been up to par—especially to Schwarzenegger.

Arnold Schwarzenegger Gets Honest About ‘Terminator’

Arnold Schwarzenegger sat down with The Hollywood Reporter when he gave a candid interview about his career. During the interview, he was asked how he felt about the Terminator franchise.

According to Schwarzenegger, “The franchise is not done. I’m done. I got the message loud and clear that the world wants to move on with a different theme regarding The Terminator. Someone has to come up with a great idea.”

The message that he received has everything to do with Terminator: Dark Fate, which became a box office bomb. Though Schwarzenegger is still a beloved actor in every sense of those words, people want something different. That could be why he has chosen to move on from the franchise, which is being quite self-aware.

“The Terminator was largely responsible for my success, so I always would look at it very fondly. The first three movies were great. Number four [Salvation] I was not in because I was governor. Then five [Genisys] and six [Dark Fate] didn’t close the deal as far as I’m concerned. We knew that ahead of time because they were just not well written,” he added.

What is interesting about his comments is Terminator: Salvation is spoken about amongst sci-fi fans as being the best of the franchise since the first two films. It could be because it featured Christian Bale as John Connor or, quite simply, because it went in a completely different direction without having to focus on the T-800 that Schwarzenegger portrayed. The film focuses on the creation of the T-800, though it is not centered around Schwarzenegger trying to save Connor.

Related: Arnold Schwarzenegger Paid Back Danny Devito For 30 Year Old Prank

Terminator: Dark Fate brought back Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton, though the plot was messy and contrived. Even Schwarzenegger stated it was not “well written.” That was not the right move, and it appears the superstar action star is ready to allow the franchise to move on past him. It depends on whether anyone wants another crack at showcasing Skynet destroying the world.

Do you agree with Arnold Schwarzenegger about Terminator? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!