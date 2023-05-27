Arnold Schwarzenegger Is Ready to Join MCU

Marvel is in a weird spot right now. While the studio and the MCU are bigger than ever, it may be reaching its breaking point as fans start to complain about the quality and quantity of the content coming from Marvel in recent years.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) was the worst-performing Marvel movie to date, fans have had to watch seven out of eight Disney+ series to understand the end of Marvel’s Phase 4 and its current Phase 5 movies, and projects are constantly being delayed. However, Marvel is the biggest name in the superhero genre right now, even as James Gunn takes over DC. Avengers: Endgame (2019) is still the second-highest-grossing film of all time, and Marvel seems to have no intention of stopping any time soon.

As Deadpool 3 finally introduces the previously Fox-owned X-Men franchise and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) merged Sony’s Spider-verse with Marvel’s, the MCU now has names like Hugh Jackman, Andrew Garfield, and Willem Dafoe in its roster alongside Samuel L. Jackson and Harrison Ford. Now there’s another big-name actor ready to join the Marvel team.

Arnold Schwarzenegger spoke with Men’s Health recently about his latest Netflix project, an action-comedy series called FUBAR. The Netflix series is a different project for the former body builder, but he’s no stranger to superhero films. Schwarzenegger played Mister Freeze in 1997’s Batman & Robin.

While the actor and former California Governor says he’s ready to join Marvel if asked, he also claims it has to be for the right role. It had previously been rumored that he was being considered to play Titanium Man alongside Don Cheadle in the upcoming Armor Wars film, although it seems an unlikely casting.

As Schwarzenegger continues to work in front of a camera for various roles, it’s entirely possible he’ll one day join the star-studded cast of the MCU, as long as Marvel can offer the perfect role.

