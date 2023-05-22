Arnold Schwarzenegger Is Now an Executive at Netflix

Arnold Schwarzenegger has spent nearly 55 years behind the camera, which is astounding. His sheer popularity also led to a political job, as the man was governor of California from 2003 to 2011. Now, it appears the legendary actor/bodybuilder/and politician has a new job to add to his resume: Netflix executive.

Schwarzenegger has been a bit less quiet with his acting roles in the past few years, but that is starting to ramp up. He is set to star in a new action/comedy series called Fubar. The Netflix-produced show will see him return as a CIA agent named Luke Brunner, who is near retirement. However, his final mission is to go undercover to save his daughter.

The series stars Arnold Schwarzenegger, along with Monica Barbaro, Milan Carter, Fortune Feimster, Travis Van Winkle, Fabiana Udenio, Jay Baruchel, Aparna Brielle, Andy Buckley, Barbara Eve Harris, and Gabriel Luna. Though the man has plenty of experience mixing comedy and action, seeing him back in that genre is excellent.

Netflix has always been great at its promotions, which is precisely what is happening. The streaming platform has now hired Schwarzenegger for a new job while he promotes all the upcoming action properties that will hit the streamer soon.

Arnold Schwarzenegger Named “Chief Action Officer” at Netflix

Despite likely being a great promotion and joke, Arnold Schwarzenegger has been named Chief Action Officer at Netflix. The new job sees the man asking for “bigger” action in the above video. A staffer brings in the explosions he requested, only to have them rejected and asked to be “bigger.”

This is a fantastic video, but we wouldn’t doubt that Netflix would give this man that title. There is no bigger action star than Schwarzenegger. What is even better about the above video is that he also highlights some upcoming titles that will head to Netflix soon.

Extraction 2, which sees Chris Hemsworth return for the sequel of one of his best films, The Witcher Season 3, Heart of Stone with Gal Gadot, and The Mother (which is out now) with Jennifer Lopez are all highlighted in this big action reel for the streamer. That’s not to mention showcasing Fubar, the new series that was previously mentioned and stars Arnold Schwarzenegger.

We genuinely hope that Netflix made this position a reality for Schwarzenegger because what better person is there to put in charge of action properties? We can all see Schwarzenegger return to the world of action when Fubar releases on May 25.

Are you happy Arnold Schwarzenegger is Netflix’s new Chief Action Officer? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!