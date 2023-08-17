Paris Hilton Defies Dwayne Johnson With Tone-Deaf Post

Even if you live under a rock, you know of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. When you think of Dwayne Johnson, there are probably a few images that come to mind. You may recall him as Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, WWE Superstar, or you may know him from his acting work in Fast & Furious, Moana, Jungle Cruise, and more. Or, perhaps you just enjoy his tequila. If there is one thing we all have in common when it comes to our perception of Johnson, it is a success.

As noted by Vanity Fair, “For each of the last five years, he was, according to Forbes’s annual list, either the highest or second-highest-paid actor. (In that period, he is estimated to have earned a total of $430.4 million.)”. The only actor to have topped him most recently was Daniel Craig. Dwayne comes off as a lovable teddy bear, and although he may be very successful now, it was not always that way. Dwayne, in fact, grew up deep in poverty, with less than $10 to his name.

Lately, Johnson has been in the media for a different reason, advocating for the Maui wildfires, along with ways to donate and support those impacted by the devastation.

“I know that, by now, all of you around the world have seen the complete destruction and devastation that has hit our Hawaiian islands — our island of Maui — and I’m completely heartbroken over this and I know all of you are too,” Johnson said in a video posted on Instagram on Sunday. “Everything that I’ve seen transpire over these past couple of days, everything that continues to transpire hour by hour, minute by minute, it’s all heartbreaking.”

Johnson is of Samoan descent, but his mother was born in Hawaii, and the star was raised there for a period.

Unfortunately, one other celebrity had poor timing, visiting Maui and sharing her glam vacation while the devastating wildfires have been ruining the lives of many. Paris Hilton was seen vacationing on the beaches of Maui, Hawaii, just 30 miles away from the devastated town of Lahaina.

People shared, “The socialite was pictured enjoying a beach day at a resort in Wailea with her husband, Carter Reum, and their son, Phoenix. Meanwhile, the wildfires that have claimed 96 lives as of Sunday, Aug. 13, making it the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than 100 years, continued to burn in spots across the island”

“It was initially a planned family trip, and she has been traveling to Maui since she was born. She has many friends and family there and it’s a second home for her,” a source close to Hilton tells PEOPLE. “Her uncle’s restaurant in Lahaina burned down, so they decided to shorten their trip and go to see their family and help where they could. When they arrived, they gathered supplies, donated to the local shelters and people in need and made significant contributions.”

Hilton began to receive major backlash on her poor timing and inability to “read the room”, so much so that she eventually shared two posts from the Hawaii Community Foundation’s Instagram informing followers on how to donate to those affected by the natural disaster on her social media.

Paris Hilton at Disney

Although Hilton may have ruffled some feathers with Disney star Dwayne Johnson, she is still a big fan of Mickey Mouse!

The reality star, singer, DJ, and entrepreneur Paris Hilton appeared on the YouTube show Hot Ones on First We Feast’s channel. The popular YouTube show often has celebrity Guest stars who answer interview questions while eating increasingly hotter chicken wings.

While on the show, Paris Hilton explained how she has been able to go to Disney World and feel more like a “normal” Guest, not one that everyone is staring at or coming up to and asking for a photo.

Hot One’s host, Sean Evans, told Hilton, “I’ve heard stories about you going to Disney in full prosthetics to disguise yourself from photographers,” to which Hilton acknowledged and continued to explain other instances where she had 50+ cameras following her every move, and what she would do to trick them and escape. Some hacks included dressing her friends in a blonde wig and giving them a fake chihuahua to look like her dog, Tinker Bell.

What is Dwayne Johnson up to?

Now, Dwayne is not only one of the highest-paid actors, but he also has one of the largest followings on social media. In 2021, we shared that on Instagram, Dwayne goes as The Rock (@therock) and has a whopping 275 million followers. Until recently, Dwayne was the most high-paid celebrity when it came to influencer marketing but has now lost the title. As reported by Just Jared:

The “Instagram Rich List” features the biggest names in Hollywood, and last year’s list featured Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in the number one spot, followed by Kylie Jenner at number 2. This year, Dwayne is at number 2 and Kylie has been bumped back to number 4!

According to the site, Johnson can charge $1,523,000 for a single Instagram post! You would think that there is no way someone else could charge more than that, but there is. Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo has always been popular on social media, and now his 322 million+ following is getting him paid massive amounts. Ronaldo is able to charge thousands more than Johnson, with an average post cost of $1,604,000!

Dwayne Johnson is set to play Maui in the live-action remake of Moana and is working on the sequel Jungle Cruise 2 with Disney. He recently entered the world of superheroes with Warner Bros. DC Universe film where he played Black Adam in Black Adam (2022), a film which had flopped just before James Gunn (Marvel) joined the team.

If that weren’t enough, Dwayne Johnson was named a defendant in a $3 billion lawsuit alleging kidnapping that just moved forward in the judicial system. The Rock, alongside many other defendants, is being sued by Trenesha Biggers, also known as Rhaka Khan, during her former TNA and WWE days, alleging that she and her kids were kidnapped. Read more on that here.

With all of this surrounding Dwayne Johnson, a new report has now indicated that the actor will not be joining the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise after all.

