One Dead Following Crash Near Walt Disney World

One person has died following a crash near the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida.

As reported by the Florida Highway Patrol, the accident occurred around 9 p.m. on Thursday night in the Bonnet Creek Parkway and Buena Vista Drive area. This is just a few miles outside of “The Most Magical Place on Earth.”

Investigators believe that the driver overcorrected, causing their car to spin out and collide with a charter bus. The vehicle was a Subaru sedan, and the chain reaction reportedly caused the bus to crash into another SUV.

Investigators believe the driver of a Subaru sedan overcorrected, spun, and collided with a charter bus. The chain reaction caused the charter bus to also collide with an SUV. The driver of the Subura was a 33-year-old man from Florida and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Earlier this summer, a crash occurred near the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World, also involving a bus. The crash took place between an SUV and a Lynx bus, which has a giant advertisement on it for Sunshine State Law Firm, specializing in car accidents and home insurance claims.

The Walt Disney World Resort opened in 1971 at Lake Buena Vista Drive and includes four theme parks, Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Disney World also features two water parks, Typhoon Lagoon, and Blizzard Beach, as well as a shopping and dining center called Disney Springs.

