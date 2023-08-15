Could a Disneyland terrorist attack really happen? In the book Alpha, writer Greg Rucka makes a compelling case that bad actors certainly could lay siege to Disneyland.

Greg Rucka is a writer who knows how to craft thrilling stories of espionage, action, and intrigue. He is the screenwriter of the Netflix movie Heart of Stone, starring Gal Gadot as a secret agent who must stop a hacker from stealing a powerful AI. He is also a prolific author of novels and comic books featuring strong female protagonists, complex plots, and realistic action.

But did you know that Rucka also predicted what an assault on Disneyland would look like?

In his 2012 novel Alpha, the first in the Jad Bell series, Rucka imagines a scenario where a group of terrorists attack Wilsonville, the largest theme park in the world. Wilsonville is clearly inspired by Disneyland, with its iconic castle, its themed lands, and its beloved characters. The novel follows Jad Bell, a retired Delta Force operator who works as an undercover security officer at Wilsonville. He has to stop the terrorists from killing thousands of innocent guests while also protecting his deaf daughter Athena, who is visiting the Park. Ultimately, the book ends in a high-stakes showdown atop the peak of a rollercoaster that sounds a lot like Thunder Mountain Railroad.

Rucka does an impressive job of creating a realistic and suspenseful depiction of what such an attack would entail. He draws on his extensive research and experience as a writer of crime and spy fiction, as well as his own visits to Disneyland. He describes the park’s layout, security measures, emergency protocols, and hidden secrets in detail. He also explores the psychological and emotional impact of such a horrific event on the victims, the perpetrators, and the responders.

Alpha is a gripping and fast-paced novel that will keep you on the edge of your seat. It is also a testament to Rucka’s skill and vision as a writer who can anticipate and imagine the worst-case scenarios in our world. As he said in an interview with Wired, “I wanted to write something that was very much about now.”

Alpha has a sequel called Bravo, which continues the story of Jad Bell and his team as they face a new threat from a rogue operative with access to nuclear weapons. The novel delves deeper into Bell’s personal life and his relationship with his daughter, as well as his past and his enemies. The book is great for those that really get into the character of Jad Bell, but it’s not nearly as gripping as the first novel’s story of a theme park in distress.

Alpha would make a great film adaptation, especially in the hands of Rucka himself, who has proven his talent as a screenwriter with Heart of Stone, amongst other projects. The movie would be a blockbuster hit, with its high-stakes plot, its charismatic hero, its diverse cast of characters, and its stunning visuals. It would also be a timely and relevant commentary on the threats and challenges that we face in our society today.

Of course, Alpha is not the only work by Rucka that deserves your attention. If you enjoyed Heart of Stone or Alpha, you might want to check out some of his other books and graphic novels, such as:

Queen & Country: A graphic novel series that Rucka created with various artists. It follows Tara Chase, a British spy who works for the Special Operations Section of MI6. She undertakes covert missions around the world, while coping with the personal and political consequences of her actions. We’re ready for the writer to revisit Queen & Country as a film. The frank nature of the comic, the geo-political climate of the Middle East and Greg Rucka’s commitment to detail and accuracy make Queen & Country not just good reading for comic book fans, but also a plain speak representation of espionage in the modern world. The book is considered by many to be accurate enough to be used as a text in a variety of college programs and a playbook for higher-ups facing similar issues. In her intro for Rucka’s ‘Batwoman: Elegy,’ Rachel Maddow wrote, “I confess to once giving a copy of Greg Rucka’s “Queen and Country: Operation Broken Ground” to a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee because I thought it might be helpful to the Senator.” What other comic have you heard of being on the floor of the Senate for something other than censorship hearings?

Whiteout: A graphic novel that Rucka co-created with artist Steve Lieber. It tells the story of Carrie Stetko, a U.S. Marshal who investigates a murder in Antarctica. She has to deal with harsh weather, isolation, and a killer who wants her dead. Whiteout was adapted into a movie starring Kate Beckinsale in 2009, but it’s not remembered nearly as fondly as the Oni comic. We would not be disappointed if a premium streamer wanted to turn this into a series.

Lazarus: A sci-fi graphic novel series that Rucka co-created with artist Michael Lark. It is set in a dystopian future where the world is divided among 16 families who rule over their territories with an iron fist. Each family has a Lazarus, a genetically enhanced warrior who protects them from their enemies. The series focuses on Forever Carlyle, the Lazarus of the Carlyle family, who begins to question her loyalty and identity.

The Old Guard: A sci-fi graphic novel series that Rucka co-created with artist Leandro Fernandez. It follows a group of immortal mercenaries who have been fighting for centuries. They are led by Andromache of Scythia, also known as Andy, who is weary of living forever. When they discover a new immortal, they also face a new threat from someone who wants to exploit their secret. The Old Guard was adapted into a Netflix movie starring Charlize Theron in 2020. The movie was a huge success, with over 78 million views in its first four weeks. A sequel, The Old Guard 2, has been confirmed by Netflix and has already been screened for test audiences in LA. Victoria Mahoney is directing the sequel, which will feature the return of the original cast, as well as new additions Uma Thurman and Henry Golding. Which is appropriate, seeing as how Uma Thurman doesn’t seem to age.

Stumptown: A TV series that Rucka co-created with Jason Richman, based on his graphic novel of the same name. It stars Cobie Smulders as Dex Parios, a private investigator in Portland, Oregon, who has a complicated past as a military veteran and a gambling addict. The show follows her adventures as she solves cases for various clients while dealing with her brother, her friends, and her love interests. The show premiered on ABC in 2019 and ran for one season before being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which is still more respect than Colbie Smulders received in Secret Invasion.

The Atticus Kodiak series: A series of seven novels that follow Atticus Kodiak, a professional bodyguard who gets involved in various dangerous situations. The series also features Alena Cizkova, a former KGB assassin who becomes Kodiak’s lover and ally. With a name like Atticus Kodiak, you know there is some major ass-kicking going down.

These are just some of Greg Rucka’s books and graphic novels that you can read after watching Heart of Stone or checking out Alpha. He has also written great runs for established characters like Batman, Wonder Woman, Elektra, Wolverine, Batwoman, and Star Wars. You can find more of his works on his official website or his Goodreads page.

Greg Rucka is a writer who knows how to thrill and entertain his readers with his stories of adventure and intrigue. He is also a writer who knows how to predict and portray the dangers and horrors that lurk in our world. Whether it’s a secret agent, a bodyguard, a spy, a marshal, a Lazarus, or an immortal, he always gives his characters a heart of stone and a heart of gold. Got a favorite Greg Rucka storyline? Let us know in the comments below.