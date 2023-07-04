The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are among the most popular and enduring pop culture franchises ever. They have been featured in comics, cartoons, movies, video games, toys, and more since their creation in 1984 by Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird. The turtles are known for their colorful personalities, love of pizza, martial arts skills, and sense of humor.

One of the most recent and acclaimed stories featuring the turtles is The Last Ronin, a five-issue miniseries published by IDW Comics. The Last Ronin reunites the original creators, Eastman and Laird, who first plotted the story in 1987 but only finished it decades later. The Last Ronin is set in a dystopian future where only one of the four turtle brothers is still alive, and he’s on a mission to avenge his fallen family and stop the Foot Clan from ruling New York City. It’s a dark and gritty story that explores themes of grief, trauma, revenge, redemption, and legacy. It’s also a story that pays homage to the history and lore of the TMNT franchise, with references and Easter eggs to various incarnations of the turtles.

But what influenced The Last Ronin? What are the sources and inspirations behind this epic tale? How does it connect to the previous TMNT stories and media? And what does it mean for the future of the franchise? Read on, dear reader, read on.

Affiliate links are used in this article to support the creation of high-quality content.

The Origins of The Last Ronin

The Last Ronin was initially conceived by Eastman and Laird in 1987 when they worked on the early issues of the TMNT comic book published by Mirage Studios. They were inspired by Frank Miller’s The Dark Knight Returns, a seminal comic book depicting an older, darker version of Batman in a dystopian future. They wanted to do something similar with the turtles, imagining a scenario where only one survived into the future and became a lone warrior seeking vengeance.

They wrote an outline for a 48-page one-shot comic that would reveal the identity of the last turtle on the final page. They also drew some sketches and layouts for the story. However, they never completed it, as they became busy with other projects and responsibilities. The TMNT franchise exploded in popularity with the launch of the 1987 animated series and the 1990 live-action movie, which led to more comics, toys, video games, and other media. Eastman and Laird also had creative differences and eventually parted ways in 1993.

The outline for The Last Ronin was forgotten for many years until 2019 when Eastman rediscovered it in his archives. He contacted Laird and asked if he was interested in revisiting the story. Laird agreed, and they decided to pitch it to IDW Comics, which had been publishing new TMNT comics since 2011. IDW accepted the pitch and gave Eastman, and Laird complete creative control over the project. They also hired Tom Waltz as a co-writer and editor for the series. Waltz had been working with Eastman on the IDW TMNT comics since 2011.

IDW Comics announced the Last Ronin on April 27, 2020. It was initially planned to be released in August 2020, but it was delayed due to various factors such as the COVID-19 pandemic, global shipping crisis, Diamond Distributors’ temporary shutdown, and the loss of the original penciler, Andy Kuhn. The first issue was finally released on October 28, 2020, and was a huge success. It sold out quickly and went into multiple printings. It also received critical acclaim from fans and reviewers. The remaining four issues were released sporadically over the next 18 months, with the final issue coming out on April 27, 2022, exactly two years after the announcement.

The Last Ronin was a passion project for Eastman and Laird; they wanted to tell a story that was true to their original vision of the turtles while also acknowledging the evolution and diversity of the franchise over the years. They also wanted to tell a relevant and meaningful story for the modern audience while being respectful and nostalgic for the longtime fans.

The Plot of The Last Ronin

The Last Ronin is set in 2040, where New York City is a dystopian nightmare ruled by the Foot Clan, led by Oroku Hiroto, the grandson of the turtles’ archenemy, the Shredder. The only turtle who survived is Michelangelo, who has become a hardened and bitter warrior who carries the weapons of his fallen brothers: Leonardo’s katana, Raphael’s sai, Donatello’s bo staff, and his nunchaku. He also speaks to hallucinations of his dead brothers.

The Ronin’s goal is to infiltrate the Foot Clan’s headquarters, the Shredder’s Tower, and kill Hiroto, thus avenging his family and freeing the city from tyranny. But it will be challenging, as he has to face countless enemies, traps, and surprises. He also has to deal with inner demons, such as guilt, anger, loneliness, and depression.

The story takes place in 2040, in a dark and grim version of New York City ruled by the Foot Clan, led by Oroku Hiroto, the grandson of Shredder. The city is plagued by crime, corruption, pollution, and oppression, and the people fear Hiroto’s army of cyborgs and ninjas. The only hope for the city lies in a mysterious figure, a lone warrior who wears a black mask and wields all four of the TMNT’s signature weapons. The Ronin is none other than Michelangelo, the last living member of the four brothers who were once known as Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael, and Michelangelo.

The series follows Michelangelo’s quest to infiltrate Hiroto’s tower and kill him, as he seeks revenge for the death of his brothers and his master Splinter, who were all killed by Hiroto’s forces years ago. Along the way, he is aided by his old friend April O’Neil, who has become a rebel leader and a hacker, and her daughter Casey Marie Jones, who is named after her father, Casey Jones, who also died in the massacre. Michelangelo also has to deal with his own inner demons, as he struggles with guilt, grief, anger, and loneliness. He is haunted by his brothers’ voices, who appear as hallucinations in his head and offer him advice or criticism. He also has to face his mortality in his quest for vengeance.

The Last Ronin is a dark and mature story exploring themes of grief, trauma, revenge, redemption, and legacy, and it also pays homage to the history and lore of the TMNT franchise, with references and Easter eggs to various incarnations of the turtles. The series reveals how each turtle died in flashbacks and how their deaths affected Michelangelo and his mission. It also shows how some of their allies survived or joined forces with him in his quest while setting up a potential future for the franchise… in the future.

The Influences of The Last Ronin

Various sources and inspirations from the history of comics and film influence The Last Ronin. The series is full of action, drama, suspense, humor, and emotion, as it pays homage to some of the most influential works of sci-fi and comic book history. The series draws inspiration from movies like The Warriors, Blade Runner and Escape from New York, which depict bleak and futuristic urban landscapes where heroes fight against oppressive regimes. It also borrows elements from Frank Miller’s Daredevil comics, which feature gritty and violent stories of vigilantes who operate in the shadows of New York. Here are a few other noted influences:

The Dark Knight Returns: This is The Last Ronin’s most prominent and direct influence. The Dark Knight Returns is a 1986 comic book miniseries by Frank Miller that depicts an older and darker version of Batman in a dystopian future. It’s widely considered one of the best and most influential comic books of all time. It inspired Eastman and Laird to create The Last Ronin in 1987, and it’s evident in many aspects of the story, such as the tone, the themes, the visuals, and the characters. For example, the Last Ronin is similar to Batman in his appearance, his attitude, his methods, and his relationship with his father… they’re dead.

Lone Wolf and Cub: This is another major influence of The Last Ronin. Lone Wolf and Cub is a manga series by Kazuo Koike and Goseki Kojima that ran from 1970 to 1976. It tells the story of Ogami Itto, a former samurai who becomes an assassin for hire after his family is killed by a rival clan. He travels across feudal Japan with his young son Daigoro, who he pushes in a wooden baby cart that contains various weapons and traps. He seeks to avenge his family and restore his honor. Lone Wolf and Cub is one of the most acclaimed and influential manga series of all time. It inspired many comics, movies, and TV shows, including the Star Wars hit show The Mandalorian.

Akira: This is another significant influence of The Last Ronin. Akira is a manga series by Katsuhiro Otomo that ran from 1982 to 1990. It’s set in a post-apocalyptic Neo-Tokyo in 2019, where a teenage biker gang leader named Kaneda gets involved in a secret military project that involves his friend Tetsuo, who develops powerful psychic abilities that threaten to destroy the city. Akira is one of the most acclaimed and influential manga series of all time. It was adapted into an animated movie in 1988 that became a cult classic and a landmark of anime. Eastman and Laird were big fans of Akira and incorporated many elements from it into their TMNT comics, such as the cyberpunk aesthetic, the sci-fi concepts, action, and social commentary.

The Future of The Last Ronin

The Last Ronin is not the end of the story. It’s the beginning of a new story. It’s the start of a new TMNT universe. It’s the launch of a new TMNT franchise. The Last Ronin is followed by a sequel comic called The Last Ronin: The Lost Years, written by Waltz and co-plotted by Eastman and Laird. The Lost Years is both a prequel and a sequel to The Last Ronin. It explores the gap between The Last Ronin’s present and future. It shows how Michelangelo became the Last Ronin, prepared for his final mission, and how the new turtles grew up and trained under April’s guidance. It reveals more secrets and mysteries of The Last Ronin‘s world while setting up more adventures and challenges for the new turtles.

The Last Ronin is a must-read for any TMNT fan, as it shows a different and daring side of the heroes in a half-shell, but it’s also a must-read for any comic book fan, as it’s one of the most compelling reads in the medium. The book received an amazing reaction from fans of the turtles new and old. In 2023 a video game adaptation was announced to be in development by Paramount’s Doug Rosen. There’s also plenty of merchandise for hardcore fans to celebrate their love of this new TMNT franchise.

The Last Ronin Action Figures by NECA: These highly detailed and articulated 7-inch figures come with interchangeable heads, hands, and weapons. You can pose the Last Ronin in various ways and recreate scenes from the comic book. The figures also come in a comic book-style window box that features artwork from the series. The Last Ronin is available in Ultimate Red and Black, Armored and Unarmored. Any one of the three will make your toy shelf a little more badass.

The Last Ronin Statue by PCS Collectibles: This is a stunning 17-inch statue that captures the Last Ronin in a dynamic pose, ready to strike with his sai. The striking presence of three ghost turtles behind Michaelangelo make this a must-have talking piece.

Last Ronin Motorcycle Statue: This elaborate TMNT statue measures 23.25” wide as Mikey mows down a series of canine M112 Mousers with his red motorcycle. Red translucent explosions burst from the broken robots on the streets above his sewer home, and the fully realized bike features metallic exhaust burns, sculpted treads, and paint weathering.

The Last Ronin Statue by Diamond Select: Measuring approximately 10-inches tall, this dynamic sculpture depicts the Ronin running across a rocky landscape, past Casey Jones’ mask. This Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Gallery The Last Ronin Statue comes packaged in a full color window box.

Last Ronin Lunchbox and Thermos: You know you’ve made it as a beloved franchise if you can make it onto the side of a lunchbox, and the Last Ronin has done that. This beautiful classic-style tin lunchbox will have the whole cafeteria talking while you chow down on pizza and hot mock turtle soup from the thermos.

The Last Ronin is a masterpiece of storytelling that showcases the depth and potential of the TMNT characters and mythology. It is a story that offers a fresh and mature perspective on the beloved heroes that will make you laugh, cry, cheer, gasp, and stay with you long after you finish reading it. It is a story that proves that TMNT is more than just a kids’ cartoon or a toy line, it’s pop art at it’s finest.

Comment below with what you thought of The Last Ronin or tag us with your favorite TMNT storyline on Twitter @insidethemagic and on Instagram @itmnews. Don’t forget to follow us on TikTok @insidethemagic.com

Please note that this article contains affiliate links. By making a purchase through these links, you support the creation of content like this.