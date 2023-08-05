Mystery Abounds as Guest Identifies Disney Park Secret Entrance

in Disney Parks, Featured, Walt Disney World

Posted on by Corrina Murdoch Leave a comment
Signage showing EPCOT and Annual Passholder entrance

Credit: World of Walt

The most magical place on earth just got more interesting as a guest identified a secret entrance at a key Disney Park.

Spaceship Earth sphere in EPCOT and Universal's World Ball as Disney Park secret entrance gets interestng
Credit: Disney | Universal Studios

Secret Entrance: Disney Park Ways to Get Inside the Gates

There has been much talk about queuing at Magic Kingdom, wait times at Walt Disney World Resort, and the entire Animal Kingdom getting backed up for too long.

Guests have options to stroll around Walt Disney World, but sometimes a Hidden Mickey secret is too good to pass up. At least, it was for this Disney World Guest.

Guests walk through Diagon Alley at Universal Studios Florida as Disney park secret entrance draws interest
Credit: Universal

Disney Park: EPCOT Secret Entrance

The secret entrance Disney Park might already know about is at its EPCOT location. The Walt Disney World icon features an impressive Main Street and Hollywood Studio, and visitors can attend these spots with regular queue tickets. Yet, in the spirit of some of Walt Disney’s most iconic tricksters, the International Gateway at Disney World is the way to go. The Epcot International Gateway is a between the France pavilion and the World Traveler gift shop, but beware, there is a time limit.

Guests drinking and eating at the Rose and Crown at World Showcase's United Kingdom Pavilion part of the plan for a Disney Park secret entrance
Credit: Disney

Secret Entrance Disney Park Fans Love

The news outlet, which reported the epic find of a secret entrance Disney Park visitors might not know about, was a massive hit. Basically, it says that between Disney’s Boardwalk Resort and Disney’s Yacht and Beach Club, guests can find a secret gateway to Disney World. The referenced Epcot International Gateway is available from opening hours to approximately one hour after closing time.

Basically, this takes you to the international gateway at EPCOT. Not bad for a not-so-secret entrance Disney Park guests can use. However, it does still require a ticket, lest Disney Resort Security takes issue with the decision.

Epcot changes with new entrance as Disney secret entrance gets more interesting
Credit: Disney

Disney Park Secrets: Show What You Know

These Disney Secrets are highly sought after by fans or Disneyland Resort guests who don’t want to miss out. Whether it’s a shortcut to Disney’s Hollywood Studio or to Spaceship Earth, a Disney Vacation takes planning. That’s why any knowledge is most definitely power, this Disney Park secret entrance included.

What do you think about the secret entrance Disney Park goers might not know? Can you name any others? Hit us up in the comments below!

Tagged:DisneyDisney NewsPark Ticket Pricestheme park newsWalt Disney World

Corrina Murdoch

Corrina Murdoch is a lifelong writer and Disney enthusiast. Starting in print journalism, she has one published book and another set for a 2023 release. Her favorite character is Mulan and favorite movie is Beauty and the Beast. During Corrina's free time, you can find her swimming, climbing, hitting the theme park, or binge-watching the newest series.

Be the first to comment!