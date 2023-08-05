Mystery Abounds as Guest Identifies Disney Park Secret Entrance

The most magical place on earth just got more interesting as a guest identified a secret entrance at a key Disney Park.

Secret Entrance: Disney Park Ways to Get Inside the Gates

There has been much talk about queuing at Magic Kingdom, wait times at Walt Disney World Resort, and the entire Animal Kingdom getting backed up for too long.

Guests have options to stroll around Walt Disney World, but sometimes a Hidden Mickey secret is too good to pass up. At least, it was for this Disney World Guest.

Disney Park: EPCOT Secret Entrance

The secret entrance Disney Park might already know about is at its EPCOT location. The Walt Disney World icon features an impressive Main Street and Hollywood Studio, and visitors can attend these spots with regular queue tickets. Yet, in the spirit of some of Walt Disney’s most iconic tricksters, the International Gateway at Disney World is the way to go. The Epcot International Gateway is a between the France pavilion and the World Traveler gift shop, but beware, there is a time limit.

Secret Entrance Disney Park Fans Love

The news outlet, which reported the epic find of a secret entrance Disney Park visitors might not know about, was a massive hit. Basically, it says that between Disney’s Boardwalk Resort and Disney’s Yacht and Beach Club, guests can find a secret gateway to Disney World. The referenced Epcot International Gateway is available from opening hours to approximately one hour after closing time.

Basically, this takes you to the international gateway at EPCOT. Not bad for a not-so-secret entrance Disney Park guests can use. However, it does still require a ticket, lest Disney Resort Security takes issue with the decision.

Disney Park Secrets: Show What You Know

These Disney Secrets are highly sought after by fans or Disneyland Resort guests who don’t want to miss out. Whether it’s a shortcut to Disney’s Hollywood Studio or to Spaceship Earth, a Disney Vacation takes planning. That’s why any knowledge is most definitely power, this Disney Park secret entrance included.

What do you think about the secret entrance Disney Park goers might not know? Can you name any others? Hit us up in the comments below!